Concept3D Introduces AI-Powered Enhancements to Transform Interactive Map Creation for Higher Ed

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concept3D, the leading provider of interactive maps, virtual tours, event platforms, and student engagement solutions for Higher Education, today announced the launch of new AI-driven enhancements to its Interactive Map platform. These updates are part of Concept3D’s broader commitment to delivering innovation that simplifies, streamlines, and strengthens digital engagement for colleges and universities nationwide.With the addition of AI-powered tools, Concept3D’s Interactive Map platform will now help institutions accelerate setup and optimization processes—solving a key challenge for admissions, marketing, and campus operations teams with limited time and resources. The new functionality intelligently assists with initial data input and content recommendations, helping clients launch and refine their maps faster while preserving full administrative control."One of the biggest barriers we hear from schools is the time it takes to build out their campus map the way they envision it," said Jill Bobrick, Head of Product at Concept3D. "Our new AI functionality is designed to meet that challenge head-on—giving our clients a smarter, faster way to bring their campus to life online, without adding extra burden to their teams. And this is just the beginning. We’re committed to thoughtfully integrating AI across all Concept3D products in ways that drive real efficiency and amplify what Higher Ed marketers and admissions teams do best."The AI updates for Interactive Maps are the first in a series of planned innovations across the Concept3D platform, further reinforcing the company's mission to make digital campus experiences more accessible, impactful, and easy to manage.Founded in 2006, Concept3D empowers Higher Education professionals by offering the leading accessible solution for interactive maps, 360° virtual tours, centralized event calendars, and a student matching platform. Concept3D serves over 700 campuses and is trusted by admissions, marketing, and enrollment teams to spark interest amongst prospective students, engage inquiries in the pipeline, and enhance student retention by growing community.

