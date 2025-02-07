Concept3D Launches Room Reservations for Seamless Space Management

Bringing Efficiency and Integration to Higher Ed Room Scheduling

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concept3D, a leader in interactive campus mapping and event management solutions for higher education, announces the launch of Room Reservations, a modern platform designed to simplify campus space scheduling and event coordination.Built specifically for universities, Room Reservations streamlines the booking process, prevents scheduling conflicts, and enhances communication between administrators, event planners, and service providers. With real-time availability filtering, automated notifications, and an intuitive request and approval process, managing campus spaces has never been easier."Room Reservations is designed to take the frustration out of campus scheduling," said Jill Bobrick Igl, Head of Product at Concept3D. "We know that outdated room reservation systems do not meet accessibility standards, can be clunky, inefficient, and disconnected from event planning workflows. With our modern solution, universities can seamlessly reserve spaces, automate approvals, and integrate room scheduling with their broader campus event strategy—without the hassle."Room Reservations is also an ideal compliment to Localist Events, Concept3D’s premier event management platform. Together, these tools offer a seamless way for institutions to manage room bookings and event promotion in one integrated system, maximizing efficiency and visibility for campus programming.With an intuitive map-centric user experience, powerful filtering options, and industry-leading customer support, Room Reservations redefines how higher education institutions manage their spaces. Reserve without Reservation - Effortless Space Scheduling for Higher Ed.About Concept3DFounded in 2006, Concept3D empowers Higher Education professionals by offering the leading accessible solution for Interactive Maps, 360° Virtual Tours, centralized event calendars and a student matching platform. Concept3D serves over 700 campuses and is trusted by admissions, marketing and enrollment teams to spark interest amongst prospective students, engage inquiries in the pipeline and enhance student retention by growing community. Learn more at Concept3D.com

