Concept3D Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Meeting Highest Standards for Customer Data Security

Concept3D reinforces its enterprise-grade commitment to security, availability, and confidentiality across all products

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concept3D, an innovator in creating immersive, university-branded experiences through interactive mapping, virtual tours, and digital events calendars, announces its commitment to data security standards by achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18.“Security is foundational to every product we build and every partnership we form,” said Jill Bobrick, Head of Product at Concept3D. “Achieving SOC 2 Type II across our platform — including interactive maps, 360° tours, and digital events calendars — underscores our unwavering focus on protecting client data and delivering secure, reliable solutions to the institutions we serve.”SOC 2 Type II audits are designed to provide independent confirmation that organizations have sufficient controls in place to mitigate security, availability, and confidentiality risks over an extended time period. As the most comprehensive system and certification within the Systems and Organization Controls protocol, it evaluates a company’s policies and procedures over a specified time period in order to ensure continued compliance and reliability.Concept3D’s SOC 2 Type II audit was completed by Prescient Assurance and with the help of Secureframe. Secureframe also drives Concept3D’s continuous compliance strategy including the ability to continuously track, monitor, and remediate any compliance needs.“At Concept3D, we recognize the critical importance of data security in today’s digital landscape,” said Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEO. “Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance across all our products is not just a compliance milestone; it’s a part of our commitment to our clients. We ensure the highest security standards are embedded in our solutions, offering peace of mind to universities, colleges, and other venues that trust us to enhance their online presence.”Founded in 2006, Concept3D empowers Higher Education professionals by offering the leading accessible solution for Interactive Maps, 360° Virtual Tours, centralized event calendars and a student matching platform. Concept3D serves over 700 campuses and is trusted by admissions, marketing and enrollment teams to spark interest amongst prospective students, engage inquiries in the pipeline and enhance student retention by growing community.Secureframe empowers businesses to build trust with customers by automating information security and compliance. Thousands of fast-growing businesses such as AngelList, Ramp, Remote, and Coda, trust Secureframe to simplify and expedite their compliance journey for global security and privacy standards such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and more. Backed by top-tier investors and corporations such as Google, Kleiner Perkins, and Accomplice Ventures, the company is amongst the Forbes list of Top 100 Startup Employers for 2023.

