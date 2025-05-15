NewVue.ai, Bayer’s Calantic™ partner, to deliver Unified AI-Driven Radiology Workflow Solutions across imaging practices

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewVue’s EmpowerSuite to be offered by Bayer Calantic Digital Solutions, providing Radiology practices with a cloud-native solution that simplifies the radiologist desktopNewVue.ai announced a strategic reseller agreement to bring NewVue’s next-generation workflow orchestration solution, EmpowerSuite, to Radiology practices across the United States through Bayer Calantic™ Digital Solutions. The agreement enables Bayer to offer EmpowerSuite to customers seeking to unify disparate systems, simplify radiologist workflows, and bring AI-driven insights directly into the clinical workflow.EmpowerSuite is a cloud-native solution built for modern radiology practices. It features an AI-curated intelligent worklist, a radiologist cockpit, and a full suite of quality workflows, including peer review, discrepancy management, critical results, and technologist quality improvement (Tech QI).“We’re seeing increased interest from practices that want to simplify the radiologist desktop,” said Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue.ai. “EmpowerSuite delivers a single worklist across PACS, a centralized cockpit for reporting and AI, and the ability to unify the user experience. Bayer’s AI solutions now have a potential home in that cockpit, right alongside modern report creation tools.”Built to overlay and interoperate with one or many PACS systems, EmpowerSuite gives practices the ability to modernize now—without the disruption of replacing existing infrastructure. This approach supports faster time to value, especially for practices navigating acquisitions, multi-PACS environments, or hybrid on-prem/cloud models.The radiologist cockpit combined with EmpowerSuite’s dynamic worklist, offers a unified interface for reading, reporting, and reviewing AI findings. Bayer’s AI portfolio—including applications from Calantic™ Digital Solutions and Blackford—can be integrated at multiple points within the workflow:• Worklist Prioritization: AI findings can influence the study order to reflect clinical urgency• Preview Indicators: Icons on the worklist alert radiologists to available AI outputs• Cockpit Integration: AI details are displayed in context, without needing to open separate systems or tabs“This agreement enables Bayer to offer an integrated, AI-assisted workflow solution to aid radiologist, “said Rich Dewit, Global Head, Digital Solutions, Bayer Radiology. “EmpowerSuite integrates into PACS environments, consolidating clinical data and streamlining workflows, in order to help radiology practices improve operational efficiency and, potentially, patient care.”About NewVue.aiBased in Tampa, Florida, NewVue.ai develops cloud-native workflow orchestration solutions purpose-built for radiology. EmpowerSuite combines AI-curated worklists, a radiologist cockpit, and quality workflows into a single, intuitive platform designed to simplify interpretation, support compliance, and scale with practice growth. Learn more at www.newvue.ai Forward-Looking StatementThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com . The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.Media Contactmedia@newvue.aiMedia Contact:Jennifer.May@bayer.comPP-CALA-US-0851- May 2025

