Prime Vision Group, AiAFotos and Partners Makers Launch Alliance to Reach U.S. Hispanic and LATAM Markets

Your image is worth more when it is licensed. Image by Depositphotos. Protect your creativity. License it. Image by Depositphotos. Tu Imagen vale más cuando tiene Licencia. Imagen Depositphotos.

Strategic alliance offers AI-driven content, licensing, and production to help brands connect with U.S. Hispanic and LATAM audiences.

This alliance delivers ethical, impactful, and culturally smart content to help brands connect with U.S. Hispanic and LATAM markets through real storytelling.” — Prime Vision Group, AiAFotos & Partners Makers

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move that fuses cutting-edge technology with cultural expertise and creative production, Prime Vision Group (USA), AiAFotos (Mexico), and Partners Makers (Colombia) have announced a powerful partnership. This alliance aims to provide comprehensive solutions in licensed visual content, creative production, AI-driven media, and advisory services for brands, media outlets, and agencies seeking to connect with Hispanic audiences in the United States and across Latin America.This partnership is not just a collaboration — it’s a shared mission to empower organizations with content that reflects the soul and voice of the Hispanic community. The initiative focuses on creating relevant, inclusive, and impactful storytelling through visuals that resonate authentically with audiences across the U.S., Mexico, Central America, and Colombia.A Market of Billions That Demands Cultural AuthenticityThe U.S. Hispanic market is one of the most economically dynamic in the world. According to the UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Institute, the U.S. Latino GDP reached $4.1 trillion in 2023, ranking as the fifth-largest economy globally if measured independently.Moreover, Hispanic purchasing power in the U.S. surpassed $2.3 trillion in 2024, with expectations to reach $2.76 trillion by 2026. Representing nearly 20% of the U.S. population, Hispanic Americans are a cultural and economic force no brand can afford to ignore.However, connecting with this audience requires more than translation. It demands deep cultural fluency, sensitivity, and relevance — all of which are embedded in the DNA of this tri-national alliance.A Synergy of Technology, Content, and CulturePrime Vision Group, based in Florida, specializes in enterprise-level content licensing, AI-enhanced visual content strategy, and business development in the creative and editorial sectors. With decades of experience in media, marketing, and multicultural business growth, its leadership provides strategic guidance to clients navigating the evolving content ecosystem.AiAFotos, headquartered in Mexico, is the official representative of Depositphotos in Latin America. Through its platform, AIAFotos.com, it offers access to over 308 million royalty-free images, videos, vectors, illustrations, and AI-generated assets — all fully licensed for commercial, editorial, and regulated uses including pharmaceutical, political, and advertising industries.Partners Makers, operating from Colombia, brings high-end commercial production capabilities and content localization services, with a strong presence in filming, casting, scripting, and audiovisual execution across Colombian and Mexican locations. Their local expertise and creative leadership are key for brands looking to tell visually powerful stories rooted in Latin identity.What the Alliance OffersThis partnership delivers a fully integrated suite of services designed for U.S.-based agencies, brands, and media organizations working with Hispanic audiences, as well as for companies in Latin America seeking world-class content:• Access to 308 M+ royalty-free photos, videos, vectors, illustrations, and music with perpetual commercial licenses.• Legally protected AI-generated content created with ethical standards.• Production of commercials and branded campaigns in Mexico and Colombia, including direction, scripts, and post-production.• Culturally adapted SEO content in English and Spanish, optimized for multicultural marketing.• Advisory for media, brands, and marketing teams on content usage in sensitive or regulated sectors.• Localized billing and support in the U.S., Mexico, Panama, and Colombia.• Editorial licensing for news media and publications.• Brand storytelling and visual strategy sessions guided by multicultural experts.Leadership Voices Andrea Vergara Aguilar , General Director of AiAFotos in Mexico, shared:“This alliance is more than strategic — it’s deeply meaningful. Serving the U.S. Hispanic market from a Hispanic perspective ensures that our culture is not only represented but celebrated. Through Prime Vision Group, we’re building a content bridge that reflects who we are and how we communicate.” Jorge Camelo , CEO of Partners Makers in Colombia, added:“Together with Prime Vision Group and AiAFotos, we’re enabling brands to speak authentically to our people. It’s not just about visuals — it’s about emotion, context, and connection. Our stories deserve to be told in our voice.”For Brands That Want to Connect with PurposePrime Vision Group supports responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence, with a firm commitment to licensing transparency, visual integrity, and cultural relevance. Its mission is to connect companies with Hispanic audiences not through translation, but through transformation and relevance.This partnership allows clients to create with confidence, produce with purpose, and publish with impact.Who Should Work with This Alliance?• Advertising agencies with multicultural or U.S. Hispanic accounts.• Marketing departments seeking content adapted for Latin markets.• Media publishers in need of legally licensed visual and editorial content.• Production companies looking to film in Mexico or Colombia.• Emerging brands targeting growth in both the U.S. and LATAM.ContactPrime Vision Groupprimevisiongroup@consultant.comFlorida, USAAiAFotoscontacto@aiafotos.comMexico City, MéxicoPartners Makersjorgeluis@partners.com.coBogotá, Colombia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.