Grosby Group Celebrates 27 Years Covering the Academy Awards: A Legacy of Iconic Photography

Capturing Hollywood's Biggest Night: Pablo Grosby, Founder; Rafa Lanús, Chief Business Development Officer & Photographer; and Mary Bossi, Vice President of The Grosby Group, during Academy Awards coverage in Hollywood, CA. Luis Miguel & Salma Hayek at the 1997 Oscars—A Timeless Moment A glimpse into the rich archives of The Grosby Group, capturing unforgettable memories from the Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grosby Group , a leading agency in celebrity editorial and photography content, proudly announces its special coverage of the 2025 Academy Awards. With over 27 years of experience, the agency has documented the most iconic moments of Hollywood’s biggest night, providing high-quality images to media outlets and businesses worldwide. This year, Grosby Group will once again deliver exclusive coverage, with a particular focus on Hispanic and Latin American talent.A Legacy of Academy Awards CoverageSince 1997, Grosby Group has been at the forefront of Academy Awards coverage, capturing the most memorable red carpet and ceremony moments that have graced major media outlets globally. However, the agency’s relationship with the Oscars started even earlier, when its founder, Pablo Grosby, began photographing the prestigious event in 1991."Every edition of the Academy Awards leaves unforgettable moments. Since our first coverage as an agency in 1997, the greatest satisfaction comes after the ceremony—seeing our photos published in top-tier magazines and media. It is the ultimate proof of a job well done." – Pablo Grosby, Founder of Grosby GroupFor Mary Bossi, Vice President of Grosby Group, exclusive coverage is a key differentiator that allows clients to receive personalized requests and strategic content:"It is always a pleasure to cover the Academy Awards! As one of the few agencies with privileged access to the event, our clients know they can request special shots, enabling us to deliver even more targeted and customized coverage focusing on the celebrities that matter most to them." – Mary Bossi, Vice President of Grosby GroupAn Expert Team for Top-Tier CoverageFor the 2025 edition, Grosby Group will deploy its highly skilled team of photographers, ensuring meticulous attention to detail throughout the event. The coverage will include:• Exclusive image requests tailored to clients’ needs.• Capturing key ceremony moments and winners’ reactions.• A dedicated focus on Hispanic and Latin American talent in Hollywood.• Rapid delivery of high-quality images for media and corporate use.• Extensive post-event photographic material available for publishers and brands.In addition to real-time coverage, Grosby Group offers archived photography access, providing high-quality images to media, agencies, and corporate partners looking to highlight specific artists or key moments of the Academy Awards.Innovation and Strategic CoverageRecognizing the evolving landscape of digital content consumption, Grosby Group has integrated advanced technological tools to streamline image distribution. This ensures that media outlets and businesses receive immediate access to high-quality visuals for their digital platforms and publications.Global Impact and Media PresenceThroughout the years, Grosby Group’s photographs have been featured in major international publications, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most trusted photography agencies in the entertainment industry. From magazines and newspapers to digital platforms and corporate campaigns, Grosby Group continues to shape the visual storytelling of the Academy Awards.The Oscars: The Ultimate Challenge for a Red Carpet PhotographerRafa Lanús, Chief Business Development Officer & Photographer at Grosby Group, shares his personal experience of covering the Academy Awards:"My first Oscars were in 2004, and I had the privilege of debuting with a People magazine cover featuring Julia Roberts. More than 20 years later, I am still in awe of the glamour and grandeur of the event. For a red carpet photographer, the Oscars are the equivalent of the FIFA World Cup final for a sports photographer—the most prestigious and challenging stage." – Rafa Lanús, Chief Business Development Officer / Photographer, Grosby GroupComprehensive Coverage Beyond the Red CarpetGrosby Group’s Academy Awards coverage extends far beyond the red carpet, including:• The Press Room, capturing backstage reactions from winners.• Hollywood’s exclusive after-parties, where celebrities celebrate the night’s triumphs.• Behind-the-scenes moments, offering a deeper look at the glamour of the event.A Legacy of Excellence in Academy Awards PhotographyWith a proven track record and a visionary approach, Grosby Group reaffirms its commitment to excellence in covering the 2025 Academy Awards. The agency’s exclusive access, expert photographers, and ability to deliver tailored content make it an indispensable reference in editorial photography.Media outlets and businesses interested in exclusive materials or customized coverage can contact Alonso García Puentes , Director of Grosby Enterprise Division, to secure access to the most significant images of Hollywood’s biggest night.

