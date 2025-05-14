Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,257 in the last 365 days.

L.A. judge resentences Menendez brothers, giving them chance at freedom

Erik and Lyle Menendez received a chance at freedom Tuesday after more than 35 years in prison, with an L.A. County judge granting a request to resentence them after hours of emotional testimony from family members who said the brothers had spent enough time behind bars for the brutal 1989 killings of their parents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

L.A. judge resentences Menendez brothers, giving them chance at freedom

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more