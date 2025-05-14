L.A. judge resentences Menendez brothers, giving them chance at freedom

Erik and Lyle Menendez received a chance at freedom Tuesday after more than 35 years in prison, with an L.A. County judge granting a request to resentence them after hours of emotional testimony from family members who said the brothers had spent enough time behind bars for the brutal 1989 killings of their parents.

