Divided California Supreme Court narrows Three Strikes law

(Subscription required) In a rare 4-3 split, the state Supreme Court ruled that prior convictions must qualify as serious felonies under current law to enhance sentences under the Three Strikes Law. Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero dissented, warning the decision undermines voter intent and wipes out longer terms for repeat offenders.

