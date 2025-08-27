‘Discovery Is Not a Fishing Expedition’: Dismissal in AI Copyright Case Highlights Dilemma

(Subscription required) How are copyright holders to prove their works were used to train AI models if the details about the vast data sets used for such training are kept secret? That’s a dilemma that surfaced last week when a federal judge dismissed a claim of direct infringement raised by a group of authors.

