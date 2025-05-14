Construction Prompts SB Traffic Shift on Alcoa Highway (US 129/SR 115) in Knox County

Motorists traveling on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday night, May 15, southbound traffic on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) will be shifted slightly from its current alignment between I.C. King Park and the Blount County line. This will allow the contractor to have room to construct the median barrier wall. This traffic shift is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. on Friday, May 16.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.