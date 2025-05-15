Super Brush’s Swab-its® Car Care Cleaning Swabs to Be Showcased at Walmart Small Business Month Community Event

Swab-its® by Super Brush LLC Walmart Car Care Swabs Front Walmart Logo

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, the manufacturer behind the Swab-its® brand of precision foam swabs, is proud to announce its participation in an upcoming Walmart small business month community event hosted by Walmart Public Affairs & State & Local Government Relations. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Walmart Supercenter in Chicopee, MA, and will feature Swab-its® Car Care Cleaning Swabs, with attendance from local politicians, press, and Walmart management.

These innovative swabs are washable, reusable, and lint-free, making them ideal for cleaning tight and delicate areas such as vents, dashboards, wheels, cup holders, and electronics.

“We’re thrilled to join Walmart in highlighting our U.S.-made Car Care Cleaning Swabs,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush. “They reflect our commitment to quality, sustainability, and supporting local jobs—all while offering a smart solution for car owners.”

Founded in Chicopee, Massachusetts, Super Brush began as a local manufacturing business and has grown into an internationally respected developer of foam swab technology. Now based in Springfield, MA, Super Brush employs over 100 workers in the Chicopee/Springfield area, reinforcing its role as a key economic and community contributor. The company proudly manufactures all products in the USA, ensuring reliable supply and no tariff-related delays or costs.

Beyond business, Super Brush is deeply committed to giving back. The company is a regular supporter of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee, helping to fight hunger and support neighbors in need.

While the Swab-its Car Care line is gaining recognition in consumer markets, Super Brush is also a leader in medical device manufacturing. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered, producing high-performance foam swabs used in specimen collection, diagnostics, surgical prep, and pharmaceutical applications. With over 3,000 swab styles in its catalog, Super Brush serves critical industries including aerospace, defense, cleanroom, and medical.

This Walmart event showcases the strength of American manufacturing and community partnerships—principles that have defined Super Brush for decades.

