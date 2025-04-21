Super Brush Launches New Sterile Sample Collection Swabs

Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology, proudly announces the release of its new line of Sterile Sample Collection Swabs

— Diane Henry, Director of Sales

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology, proudly announces the release of its new line of Sterile Sample Collection Swabs, designed for safe, effective, and contamination-free specimen collection in clinical and research settings.

Each swab is individually packaged, and electron beam sterilized, ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and safety. Constructed with a durable polypropylene handle and a soft polyurethane foam tip, the swabs offer both reliability and comfort during sample collection. The swabs are housed in a paper-on-film thermoform package that preserves sterility and ensures ease of use in critical environments.

Super Brush currently offers five sterile sample collection swab formats to suit a wide variety of applications:
• 53-1195-TFS – 3-inch Swab
• 53-4582-TFS – 6-inch Swab
• 53-0100-TFS – 6-inch Swab with 50mm Breakpoint
• 53-0103-TFS – 6-inch Swab with 55mm Breakpoint
• 53-0101-TFS – 6-inch Swab with 80mm Breakpoint

These swabs are ideal for multiple diagnostic and specimen collection procedures, including:
• Oral Specimen Collection
• Oropharyngeal Specimen Collection
• Anterior Nasal Collection

“With our new sterile swabs, we continue to deliver on our commitment to innovation, quality, and precision,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC. “These swabs are specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern diagnostics while ensuring patient comfort and specimen integrity.”

Large quantities are available today by contacting Super Brush directly, and low-volume ordering starting at 1,500 pieces is available through our e-commerce store at www.swab-its.com.

Super Brush’s sterile collection swabs are manufactured in the USA in an ISO-certified facility and are compatible with a wide range of diagnostic platforms and laboratory protocols.

To learn more about Super Brush’s sterile sample collection swabs, or to request samples, visit www.superbrush.com or contact Diane Henry at sales@superbrush.com

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC has been a trusted leader in foam swab technology for over 60 years. With a commitment to innovation, precision manufacturing, and customer satisfaction, Super Brush provides high-quality swab solutions for medical, industrial, and consumer applications worldwide.

Media Contact:
Michael Lecrenski
Marketing Manager
Super Brush LLC
Phone: 413.543.1442
Email: mlecrenski@superbrush.com
Manufacturing plant: www.superbrush.com
Ecommerce: www.swab-its.com

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ +1 4135431442
email us here
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

