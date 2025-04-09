Super Brush Foam Swabs: Made in the USA – No Tariff Concerns, Low Volume Orders Available Online

Super Brush a leading manufacturer of high-quality foam swabs and applicators, proudly announces that its full line of foam swabs are manufactured in the USA.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-quality foam swabs and applicators, proudly announces that its full line of foam swabs are manufactured in the USA. This means customers can count on consistent supply, no international tariff complications, and rapid shipping across the United States.

In today’s global marketplace, sourcing reliable, tariff-free products has become increasingly important. By manufacturing domestically at its Springfield, Massachusetts facility, Super Brush ensures top-notch quality control and dependable availability—all without the uncertainty of international trade restrictions.

“We’re proud to support American manufacturing and provide our customers with peace of mind,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush. “Not only do we offer industry-leading foam swabs, but we also eliminate the tariff concerns that come with overseas sourcing.”

Now offering low minimum quantities online:

To better serve small businesses, hobbyists, labs, and individual consumers, Super Brush also offers low quantity order options through its dedicated e-commerce platform: www.swab-its.com. Customers can conveniently browse and purchase from a wide range of foam swabs for applications including cleaning, electronics, firearms, laboratory, and industrial use.

Whether you need swabs in bulk or just a small order to meet a specific need, Super Brush delivers flexibility, quality, and convenience—all from a U.S.-based operation.

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush has been a pioneer in foam swab technology for over 65 years. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of foam applicators used across industries including medical, aerospace, industrial, and consumer markets.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

