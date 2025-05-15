The Windsor Court Spa Announces New Spa Menu and Programming

The Windsor Court Spa The Windsor Court Presidential Suite The Windsor Court Rooftop Pool Cabana Entrance to The Windsor Court The Windsor Court Spa

The Windsor Court Spa Unveils a New Era of Luxury with Transformative Body Rituals and Elevated Enhancements

Our new menu brings together the healing traditions of nature with cutting-edge wellness techniques.” — Spa Director of The Windsor Court Spa, Brennan Rosonet

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, is proud to announce the launch of an inspired new collection of signature treatments and enhancements that redefine the wellness experience at The Windsor Court Spa . Infused with therapeutic botanicals, potent antioxidants, and sensorial rituals, these new offerings invite guests to embark on holistic journeys of restoration and renewal.Among the highlights is the Regal Roses Retreat, a 110-minute indulgence inspired by Cleopatra’s bathing traditions. This deeply moisturizing treatment features French pink clay and rose-infused milk, paired with a soothing full-body massage using Lola’s Apothecary’s Delicate Romance collection.For those seeking detoxification and renewal, the Breath of Clarity Renewal Wrap offers a purifying 80- or 110-minute experience utilizing bentonite clay, Chaga mushroom extract, and uplifting rosemary essential oil. The ritual begins with a full-body exfoliation and concludes with a relaxing massage using the "Breath of Clarity” fragranced body soufflé.The new On The Green Botanical Bliss Massage, available in 80- or 110-minute options, combines the benefits of CBD, Himalayan salt scrubs, hot stones, cryo therapy, and arnica relief for a therapeutic, head-to-toe experience.Additional body wraps include the Firm and Bright Coffee Ritual, designed to reduce cellulite and boost circulation with matcha and high-altitude coffee extracts, and the Raw Cacao Antioxidant Wrap, which harnesses the power of cocoa and wild ginger to combat free radicals and rejuvenate skin.To further enhance these services, The Windsor Court Spa has introduced a curated collection of 15-minute add-on experiences, including:• Augustinus Bader Scalp Massage – a luxurious, warm oil scalp massage for ultimate relaxation and nourishment.• Breath of Clarity Sinus Relief Treatment – a facial pressure-point and thermal therapy treatment to ease sinus tension and promote breath clarity.“Our new menu brings together the healing traditions of nature with cutting-edge wellness techniques,” said Spa Director of The Windsor Court Spa, Brennan Rosonet. “Each experience is designed to offer more than a service—it’s a journey, one that honors both body and mind.”Guests are encouraged to complete their spa journey with retail offerings from Lola’s Apothecary and On The Green wellness collections, extending the benefits of their treatments into everyday rituals.The Windsor Court Spa is open daily from 9 am – 5 pm, reservations are required. The Windsor Court Spa features nine treatment rooms including two wet rooms, one couple’s treatment room, and facilities for salon services such as nails and waxing. Infrared saunas, which operate at lower temperatures and use infrared panels instead of conventional heat, allow users to experience a more intense sweat at a lower temperature, while gaining the noted benefits of infrared saunas include detoxification, improved circulation, relaxation, weight loss and pain relief, among others.To learn more about The Windsor Court Spa call 504.596.4736 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.# # #About The Windsor CourtThe Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans.

