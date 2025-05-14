United Brands Introduces Whip-It! Turbo Pro Torch for High-Heat, Precision Applications

Whip-It! Turbo Pro Torch

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many industrial torches struggle with inconsistent flame output, reducing their effectiveness in precision tasks. United Brands, a leading company known for its high-quality solutions and the parent company of the Whip-It! Brand , has released the new Whip-It! Turbo Pro Torch delivering a steady, high velocity flame to ensure consistent, controlled heat, essential for precision tasks.The Whip-It! Turbo Pro reaches temperatures up to 2687°F (1475°C), making it suitable for high-intensity work such as brazing, soldering, and similar demanding applications. It also features push-button ignition for quick starts and supports both Premium MAPP and Propane fuel cylinders (sold separately).Built for durability and user comfort, the torch features a rugged, ergonomic design that performs reliably in a variety of environments. Its solid construction ensures stable handling, while the focused flame allows for precise heat application where accuracy is essential.Key Features of the Whip-It! Turbo Pro Torch include:• Turbo Flame technology for concentrated, high velocity heating• Maximum flame temperature of 2687°F (1475°C)• Push button ignition for quick and reliable operation• Compatible with Premium MAPP and Propane fuels (sold separately)• Engineered for precision and durabilityThe Whip-It! Turbo Pro joins United Brands’ expanding torch lineup, complementing the compact Whip-It! Handy Torch released earlier. While the Handy Torch is suited for general and light-duty tasks, the Turbo Pro is built for more demanding use in professional settings, including culinary, automotive repair, plumbing, and more.About United Brands Inc.United Brands is known for its high-performance tools and gas-powered solutions, serving professionals across a wide range of industries including culinary, automotive, industrial, hardware, and home improvement. Whip-It! Brand, part of the parent company United Brands, includes a diverse portfolio of products such as compressed gas cartridges, butane, torches, stoves, dispenser systems, and more. With over 60 years of expertise and a reputation for innovation, Whip-It! is recognized for its commitment to quality and performance. Whip-It! products are built to meet the demands of both hands-on professionals and industry specialists.For more information, please contact:

