Whip-It! Portable Stove Burner for Outdoor and Emergency Use

Whip-It! Portable Stove Burner

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Brands, a leading company known for its high-quality solutions and the parent company of the Whip-It! Brand has announced the launch of the Whip-It! Portable Stove Burner . The compact and durable cooking solution is designed for outdoor activities and emergency preparedness.Engineered for both practicality and portability, the Whip-It! Portable Stove Burner offers reliable performance in any environment. Ideal for camping, hiking, and emergency situations, it features a stainless-steel body with foldable arms and a 7.25-inch cooking surface that’s easy to store and transport. The automatic piezo ignition ensures quick, match-free starts, while the built-in wind deflector stabilizes the flame in gusty conditions.With a 10,000 BTU output, the stove is versatile for tasks like boiling water and preparing meals. The adjustable flame allows precise control over cooking temperatures, and it’s compatible with widely available 7/16-thread isobutane/propane fuel canisters (EN 417).Key product features include:• Automatic piezo ignition• Adjustable flame for multiple cooking temperatures• Stainless steel body with foldable arms (7.25” cook surface)• Compact and lightweight• Dual connectors compatible with 7/16 thread Isobutane/Propane Fuel Mix canisters (EN 417)• 10,000 BTU• Compatible with Premium Propane fuel (sold separately)Perfect for avid campers, backpackers, and emergency preppers, the Whip-It! Portable Stove Burner combines reliability and ease of use. Its rugged construction ensures it stands up to the demands of outdoor adventures, making it an essential tool for anyone who enjoys cooking on the go or preparing for unexpected situations.About United Brands Inc.United Brands is known for its high-performance tools and gas-powered solutions, serving professionals across a wide range of industries including culinary, automotive, industrial, hardware, outdoor, and home improvement. Whip-It! Brand, part of the parent company United Brands, includes a diverse portfolio of products such as compressed gas cartridges, butane, torches, stoves, dispenser systems, and more. With over 60 years of expertise and a reputation for innovation, Whip-It! is recognized for its commitment to quality and performance. Whip-It! products are built to meet the demands of both hands-on professionals and industry specialists.For more information, please contact:

