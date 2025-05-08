United Brands Introduces the Whip-It! Handy Torch, a Compact Tool for Precision and Power

Designed for tasks ranging from soldering and thawing to detailed home projects and kitchen

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For professionals in automotive, hardware, plumbing, culinary, and DIY, finding a torch that has the right balance of precision, power, and portability isn’t always easy. United Brands, a leading company known for its high-quality solutions and the parent company of the Whip-It! Brand , introduces the Whip-It! Handy Torch , a compact and versatile tool designed to handle a wide range of heating tasks with ease across multiple industries.Whether you’re soldering, thawing, or tackling light culinary tasks, the Whip-It! Handy Torch delivers reliable performance with its ergonomic design. It’s perfect for use around the home, garage, or kitchen, offering both precision and control.The webbed flame provides focused heat for delicate tasks, while the angled stainless steel burn tube ensures easy access to tight spots. With trigger-start ignition and a flame control valve, users can quickly adjust the flame intensity. Reaching temperatures up to 2372°F (1300°C), the Whip-It! Handy Torch is ideal for technical work and applications, using Premium MAPP or Premium Propane (sold separately).Key Features:• Easy Ignition: Quick, reliable ignition for fast startup.• Webbed Flame: Focused, controlled heat for detailed tasks.• Durable Burn Tube: High-quality burn tube for enhanced control and precision.• Flame Control: Customize flame intensity for different applications.• Fuel Compatibility: Works with MAPP and propane cylinders (fuels sold separately).Compact yet powerful, the Whip-It! Handy Torch is built for portability without compromising performance. Its space-saving design makes it easy to store or carry, while its robust output tackles everything from delicate household projects to more demanding professional applications. Whether you're a skilled technician, dedicated DIYer, or industry professional, the Whip-It! Handy Torch offers the precision, power, and adaptability to take on any task with confidence.About United Brands Inc.United Brands is known for its high-performance tools and gas-powered solutions, serving professionals across a wide range of industries including automotive, industrial, hardware, and home improvement. Whip-It! Brand, part of the parent company United Brands, includes a diverse portfolio of products such as compressed gas cartridges, butane, torches, stoves, dispenser systems, and more. With over 60 years of expertise and a reputation for innovation, Whip-It! is recognized for its commitment to quality and performance. Whip-It! products are built to meet the demands of both hands-on professionals and industry specialists.For more information, please contact:

