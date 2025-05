December 12 Bid Opening DBE Industry Update Meeting

The Civil Rights Division Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Office will be holding a DBE Industry Update meeting Monday, December 8, 2025 at 9 a.m. CT. The meeting will be held at the North Dakota Department of Transportation at 608 E. Boulevard Ave via Teams.

At the time this notice is being prepared, the governing body expects the agenda of its meeting to include the following topics:

• Previous Bid Opening Information

• Information for Upcoming Bid Opening

• Various DBE Related Topics, Updates and Changes

• DBE Goal Information

Date of Notice: May 14, 2025

Name of Person Preparing Notice: Amy Conklin, DBE Program Admin. at 701-328-3116