December 12 Bid Opening DBE Industry Update Meeting

The Civil Rights Division Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Office will be holding a DBE Industry Update meeting Monday, December 8, 2025 at 9 a.m. CT. The meeting will be held at the North Dakota Department of Transportation at 608 E. Boulevard Ave via Teams.

At the time this notice is being prepared, the governing body expects the agenda of its meeting to include the following topics:

•    Previous Bid Opening Information
•    Information for Upcoming Bid Opening
•    Various DBE Related Topics, Updates and Changes
•    DBE Goal Information

Microsoft Teams meeting 
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device 
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 228 210 541 375 4
Passcode: ac2iE9XW
Download Teams | Join on the web

Join with a video conferencing device 
teams@join.nd.gov
Video Conference ID:  119 758 291 0
Alternate VTC instructions 

Or call in (audio only) 
+1 701-328-0950, 10169973#
Phone Conference ID: 101 699 73#
 

Date of Notice: May 14, 2025
Name of Person Preparing Notice: Amy Conklin, DBE Program Admin. at 701-328-3116

