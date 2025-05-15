Experior Financial Group Welcomes DeeAnn Brinton as Vice President of Training and Development.

Experior Financial Group is proud to announce the appointment of DeeAnn Brinton as the new Vice President of Training and Development for Canada and USA.

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group is proud to announce the appointment of DeeAnn Brinton as the new Vice President of Training and Development, serving both the Canadian and U.S. markets.This strategic addition to Experior’s executive team reflects the company’s commitment to empowering its agents with world-class training and support. As Experior experiences exponential growth on both sides of the border, the launch of the Experior Academy in Canada and the U.S. marks a new era of agent education and professional development.“DeeAnn Brinton’s appointment as VP of Training & Development is a powerful step forward—proof of our commitment to agent growth and excellence across Canada and the United States,” said Shawn Redford, Chief Business Development Officer at Experior.DeeAnn brings more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. Her career began in pension underwriting before she moved into wholesaling and agent support. DeeAnn’s passion for the industry was sparked early in life when she witnessed firsthand the consequences of a lack of life insurance coverage in her own family. Since then, she has dedicated her career to helping agents succeed in providing families with the protection they need.DeeAnn’s deep understanding of insurance, coupled with her creative background—she hails from a family of musicians and artists and is also the owner of a leather jewelry business—gives her a unique and empathetic perspective in training and development.“Joining Experior is a full-circle moment for me,” said DeeAnn. “Throughout my career, I’ve been paid for what I do. Now, I have the chance to be paid for what I know—and more importantly, to share that knowledge to help agents grow into trusted, caring professionals.”DeeAnn’s focus will be on enhancing agent capabilities, delivering impactful training resources, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and excellence. Her vision aligns with Experior’s mission to raise the industry standard and support agents at every step of their journey.About Experior Financial Group Experior Financial Group Inc. is a fast-growing financial services company operating across Canada and the United States. With a strong commitment to agent development, client protection, and innovative leadership, Experior is transforming how financial professionals grow, lead, and serve their communities.

