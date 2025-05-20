Submit Release
SplashBI Joins Cornerstone as Technology Partner to Deliver Unified People Insights

SplashBI's partnership with Cornerstone provides integrated analytics, offering businesses deeper people insights and improved workforce visibility.

Cornerstone customers can now aggregate data across systems to gain the clarity they need to drive strategic workforce decisions.”
— Naveen Miglani, CEO SplashBI
DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SplashBI, a leading provider of unified HR reporting and analytics, today announced its partnership with Cornerstone OnDemand, a global leader in talent experience and human capital management solutions. The partnership allows Cornerstone customers to integrate data from their Cornerstone platform with other essential business systems, including external HCM, ATS, finance and other legacy or enterprise solutions, through SplashBI’s analytics platform, providing a unified source for comprehensive workforce analytics.

"Our partnership with Cornerstone complements their already robust platform by offering clients additional capabilities to analyze and interpret workforce data from multiple sources into one place effortlessly," said Marc Ramos, Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer at SplashBI. "We aim to provide Cornerstone customers with enhanced insights and clarity that directly support their strategic workforce objectives."

This integration enhances the existing capabilities of Cornerstone ecosystem by providing customers with advanced, real-time analytics and comprehensive dashboards. Organizations leveraging Cornerstone’s extensive talent management suite will benefit from SplashBI’s AI-powered analytics, conversational intelligence, and self-service reporting, further strengthening their ability to make informed workforce decisions efficiently.

The SplashBI integration for Cornerstone is now available, offering pre-built analytics and customizable reporting capabilities, tailored to meet the unique needs of organizations across various industries.

