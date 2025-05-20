SplashBI Joins Cornerstone as Technology Partner to Deliver Unified People Insights
SplashBI's partnership with Cornerstone provides integrated analytics, offering businesses deeper people insights and improved workforce visibility.
"Our partnership with Cornerstone complements their already robust platform by offering clients additional capabilities to analyze and interpret workforce data from multiple sources into one place effortlessly," said Marc Ramos, Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer at SplashBI. "We aim to provide Cornerstone customers with enhanced insights and clarity that directly support their strategic workforce objectives."
This integration enhances the existing capabilities of Cornerstone ecosystem by providing customers with advanced, real-time analytics and comprehensive dashboards. Organizations leveraging Cornerstone’s extensive talent management suite will benefit from SplashBI’s AI-powered analytics, conversational intelligence, and self-service reporting, further strengthening their ability to make informed workforce decisions efficiently.
The SplashBI integration for Cornerstone is now available, offering pre-built analytics and customizable reporting capabilities, tailored to meet the unique needs of organizations across various industries.
