This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – May 14, 2025

Construction Links Network

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week’s featured video by Pomerleau Construction showcases the remarkable redevelopment of the Oratoire Saint-Joseph, Montreal’s largest religious building. Pomerleau led the ambitious transformation, blending historical preservation with innovative design. The project includes a new 5,814 m² pavilion housing a restaurant, boutique, and visitor space, and a striking glass campanile containing 62 bells—the only carillon of its kind in Quebec. This sonic and architectural marvel resonates throughout the site, complementing the meticulously restored pilgrimage stairs crafted from red cedar and granite. Pomerleau also prioritized sustainability, targeting LEED Silver certification with green roofs, rainwater systems, and eco-friendly materials. Accessibility was enhanced with redesigned parking and inclusive pathways. A key technical feat was the installation of a massive cross-laminated timber ceiling, involving 74 precision-placed panels weighing 44,000 kg. Coordinating the arrival and placement of the bells from France added further complexity. Through strategic collaboration with the Oratoire, Pomerleau ensured that modernization respected the site's sacred character while enhancing visitor experience.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• New Industry Partnership Aims to Prevent Suicide in Construction Workforce• Economic Expert Alex Chausovsky to Keynote METALCON 2025• Ontario to Begin Construction on First Small Modular Reactor at Darlington• Groupe HD’s Construction Praxis Recognized with Major Regional Award from ACQ• Vortex Expands North American Reach with Acquisition of Foraction• Ontario Road Builders Call for Province-Wide Infrastructure Standardization• CxEnergy 2025 Fosters Innovation in Commissioning and Energy Management• Welcoming Kenny Li to THEM• Construction Links Network’s exclusive access to Procore’s roadshow, first stop….• Remembering Scott LaPrairie: Visionary Leader and Founder of LaPrairie Group• PCL Construction Honored as Platinum Club Member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies• The Intuitive Tool That's Enhancing Collaboration & Efficiency at Broccolini• Canadian Construction Industry Calls for Bold Collaboration with New Government• Future of Work: Building Smarter Together• Advance Your Skills: Safety Training for Working at Heights, Rescue & PPE Inspection• Why Not All Nitrile Gloves Are Created Equal and How to Choose the Best• KEITH Manufacturing Co. Attending FCM Annual Conference• 15 new stores now displaying the colours of RONA+• Ontario Construction Industry Supports New Act to Build Faster and Smarter• P.E.I. Advances Low-Carbon Future with New Waste-to-Energy Plant• Civil Infrastructure Associations Applaud Ontario’s Push for Standardized ConstructionStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

