Maine DOE, Educate Maine Announce 2025 County Teachers of the Year

On May 14 at the Hall of Flags, teachers representing all of the state’s 16 counties were announced as the 2025 Maine County Teachers of the Year.

AUGUSTA, Maine—The State of Maine is celebrating its newest cohort of County Teachers of the Year. On Wednesday, May 14, at the Hall of Flags in the State Capitol, the Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with Educate Maine, announced the 16 teachers, representing every county in the state, who were selected for this honor in 2025.

More than 550 teachers across Maine were nominated this year for the Maine Teacher of the Year Program by a member(s) of their school community. A local panel of teachers, principals, and business community members then chose 16 outstanding educators from that pool. These teachers span elementary to high school, range from having taught for seven to 37 years, and specialize in subjects including Choral Music, Robotics, Special Education, German, English, Latin, Global Studies, and Unified Literacy.

Throughout their year of service, the Maine County Teachers of the Year act as ambassadors for teachers, students, and schools. For example, Maine’s 2024 County Teachers of the Year cohort established a survey to assess the mentorship needs of teachers across the state. The 2023 cohort created the “Love Maine Schools” campaign.

Governor Janet Mills joined Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin, Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd, Chair Fern Desjardins of the Maine State Board of Education, and 2025 Maine State Teacher of the Year Becky Hallowell on Wednesday to announce and honor the 2025 Maine County Teachers of the Year.

“As the daughter of a long-time public-school teacher, and as someone who raised five children who attended public schools in Maine, I am deeply grateful to the educators throughout our state who make learning a meaningful, engaging experience,” Governor Janet Mills said. “These 16 teachers represent every county from Aroostook to York and are paving the way for a well-educated, healthy and productive citizenry in the state of Maine.”

“Far too often, the hard work of educators in classrooms across our state goes unrecognized and is underappreciated,” Commissioner Pender Makin said. “The Maine Teacher of the Year Program provides an excellent opportunity to elevate the voices of 16 of these dedicated teachers, who will spend their year championing their students, their colleagues, and the education profession as a whole.”

“It is with great pride that we announce the 2025 Maine County Teachers of the Year,” Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd said. “During their year of recognition, they will serve as advocates for learners and educators across the state, and we look forward to supporting and collaborating with them.”

Throughout the summer, the 2025 Maine County Teachers of the Year will continue to participate in the intensive Maine State Teacher of the Year selection process. The 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year will be announced in the fall.

2025 Maine County Teachers of the Year:

Androscoggin:

Julia Edwards

Choral Music Teacher

Poland Regional High School, RSU 16

Aroostook:

Laurie Spooner

Robotics/Math/Biology/Human Anatomy/Chemistry Teacher

Van Buren District School, MSAD 24/RSU 88

Cumberland:

Monica Malcomson

Second Grade Teacher

Frank I. Brown Elementary School, South Portland School Department

Franklin:

Kylee Alton

Special Education Teacher

Phillips Elementary School, MSAD 58

Hancock:

Annie Goodwin

Kindergarten Teacher

Dedham Elementary School, AOS 47

Kennebec:

Deborah Backman

German Teacher

Cony Middle/High School, Augusta School Department

Knox:

Melissa Goeke

Fifth Grade Teacher

Hope Elementary School, School Union 69

Lincoln:

Bridget Wright

English Teacher

Lincoln Academy

Oxford:

Sarah Marshall

First Grade Teacher

Rumford Elementary School, RSU 10

Penobscot:

Benjamin Johnson

Latin Teacher

Hampden Academy, RSU 22

Piscataquis:

Brett Almasi

Global Studies, American Studies, IB Psychology Teacher

Foxcroft Academy, RSU 68

Sagadahoc:

Dawn Lee

School Library/Media, Unified Literacy Teacher

Morse High School, RSU 1

Somerset:

Karyn Bigelow

Second Grade Teacher

Bloomfield Elementary School, RSU/MSAD 54

Waldo:

Margaret Campbell

Fifth Grade Teacher

Ames Elementary School, RSU 71

Washington:

Janis Poulin Whitney

Second Grade Teacher

Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School, AOS 96

York:

Amanda Blunda

Fourth/Fifth Grade Experiential Classroom Teacher

Buxton Center Elementary School, MSAD 6

The Maine DOE’s Teacher of the Year Program is administered through a collaborative partnership with Educate Maine. To learn more about the Maine Teacher of the Year Program, click here.