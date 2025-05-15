VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Reaffirms Commitment to Core Fundamentals Amid Market Uncertainty

VizConnect - Catch Us if you Can!!

VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

We are not here to chase trends. We're here to build lasting value through innovation, strategic partnerships, and companies that solve real-world problems.” — Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC), a publicly traded holding company specializing in strategic business development, today issued a statement of confidence in its ongoing commitment to strong fundamentals, long-term vision, and the operational integrity of its portfolio companies—despite ongoing fluctuations in the broader economic environment.Staying the Course in a Shifting EconomyWhile many companies are pivoting in reaction to near-term volatility, VizConnect continues to focus on what has always set it apart: disciplined execution, diversified sector investments, and the underlying fundamentals that drive sustainable value.“Our business model isn’t built on hype—it’s built on results,” said Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect. “We recognize the challenges in the current market, but we’re not here to chase trends. We're here to build lasting value through innovation, strategic partnerships, and companies that solve real-world problems.”A Foundation Built on Strong Sectors and Smart PartnershipsVizConnect’s long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in four key growth pillars: advanced technology, real estate development, digital finance, and green innovation.Leadership’s Steadfast Vision“Our fundamentals are strong because we’ve stayed intentional,” added Mahaka. “We invest in sectors we understand and partner with companies that have traction—not just potential. That’s what gives us confidence in our future, even when headlines say otherwise.”About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar importance. Similarly, statements herein describing VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals are also forward-looking. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.Social Media Links for VizConnect, Inc:Preferred Vendors Listing for Purchasing VizConnect, Inc. Shares:Charles Schwab: https://www.schwab.com Vanguard: https://investor.vanguard.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.