PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) – Croteau Homes Surpasses $6 Million in Project Management Contracts for 2025, Signaling Strong Momentum Into 2026VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) proudly announces a major growth milestone from its portfolio partner, Croteau Homes, LLC. As of Q1 2025, Croteau Homes has secured project management contracts totaling over $6 million in gross revenue—solidifying a robust pipeline of residential development work that extends well into 2026.This achievement marks a powerful validation of Croteau Homes’ strategic expansion in Maine’s residential construction market, driven by its longstanding reputation for high-quality project execution and client satisfaction.“Securing over $6 million in 2025 contracts is more than a milestone—it’s a momentum shift,” said Shannon Croteau, CEO of Croteau Homes. “This growth reinforces our ability to deliver value to homeowners, partners, and investors alike as we continue building for the future.”As part of VizConnect’s broader investment and development strategy, this surge in booked revenue highlights the strength of its portfolio’s focus on real estate development and sustainable business scaling.“Croteau Homes continues to prove itself as a cornerstone of our real estate strategy,” said Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc. “Their disciplined management, construction excellence, and ability to secure long-term projects are helping to drive real value for both communities and our shareholders.”This milestone builds on Croteau Homes’ recent project acquisitions—including new residential builds in Gray, Maine—and its strategic partnership with Graiver Homes Construction (another VizConnect portfolio company). Together, these developments underscore Croteau Homes’ commitment to growth through operational excellence and strong local partnerships.About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About Croteau Homes, LLC:Croteau Homes, LLC, owned and operated by Shannon Croteau, specializes in providing project management services and new home construction. With a track record of successfully managing over 1,150 homes in collaboration with Graiver Homes Croteau Homes is dedicated to delivering quality homes efficiently and profitably, ensuring high satisfaction for its clients. The company’s focus on robust construction practices and strategic project management has positioned it as a key player in Maine’s residential construction market.Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Social Media Links for VizConnect, Inc:Preferred Vendors Listing for Purchasing VizConnect, Inc. Shares:Charles Schwab: https://www.schwab.com Vanguard: https://investor.vanguard.com

