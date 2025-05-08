VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces Graiver Homes Construction Signs Intent to Purchase Lots in North Yarmouth

VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces Graiver Homes Construction Signs Intent to Purchase Multiple Lots in North Yarmouth Subdivision — Construction Slated for Fall 2025Graiver Homes Construction, Inc., a strategic partner of VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) and one of Maine’s leading residential developers, has signed a letter of intent to purchase multiple residential lots in a premier North Yarmouth subdivision. Construction is expected to begin in Fall 2025, continuing the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable homes to Maine families.“This next development is another step forward in our mission to provide value-driven homes in some of Maine’s most desirable locations,” said Loni Graiver, CEO of Graiver Homes Construction. “North Yarmouth offers a unique blend of community and convenience, and we’re excited to bring new housing opportunities to the area.”Graiver Homes Construction has completed over 1,100 homes since its founding, leveraging its unique ability to self-finance and develop lots without requiring construction loans from buyers. This efficient model has helped the company streamline the building process, pass savings on to customers while optimizing profits, and maintain its position as a top-tier builder in the region.The company anticipates breaking ground on the North Yarmouth lots in the third quarter of 2025, with home sales projected to begin shortly thereafter.About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About Graiver Homes Construction, Inc.Graiver Homes Construction is a family-owned home builder based in Maine, known for delivering quality residential properties without the need for traditional construction financing. The company has developed more than 1,100 homes across the state and is a strategic partner of VizConnect, Inc.Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein describing VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.Social Media Links for VizConnect, Inc:Preferred Vendors Listing for Purchasing VizConnect, Inc. Shares:Charles Schwab: https://www.schwab.com Vanguard: https://investor.vanguard.com

