TESCO Named Pilot Partner in NEMA’s Make It American™ Program, Reinforcing U.S. Manufacturing and BABA Compliance

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCO Metering is proud to announce its recognition as one of the first manufacturers to achieve certification in the National Electrical Manufacturers Association’s (NEMA) new Make It American™ program. As a pilot partner in the program, TESCO is helping set the benchmark for domestic manufacturing compliance under the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA)—reinforcing its longstanding role as the trusted metering solutions provider to the electric utility industry.TESCO received both Supply Chain Process Certification and Product Certification, validating its ability to meet stringent domestic content requirements through a third-party audit. These designations underscore TESCO’s vertically integrated manufacturing model, where design, engineering, machining, and manufacturing take place in the United States.NEMA’s Make It American certification program helps the market identify products and manufacturing facilities that have implemented best-in-class processes to meet BABA domestic content requirements. The Make It American certification enables companies to demonstrate that their processes and supply chain management systems have undergone rigorous, third-party expert audits — providing greater certainty and confidence to manufacturers, government agencies, and procurement officials looking to source materials with enhanced levels of U.S.-manufactured content.Companies can certify their facilities to NEMA’s Make It American Process Standard, and additional product specifications which are currently available for low-voltage power distribution equipment (LVDE) and wire and cable, with more specifications coming for other product lines in the coming months. Companies that successfully complete the certification audit are granted marks to showcase their rigorous supply chain processes, commitment to transparency and enhanced domestic manufacturing footprint.“For over a century, TESCO has engineered and built the products that keep our power grid accurate and reliable,” said Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO. “We’re proud to be a pilot partner in the Make It American program and a leader in supporting BABA initiatives—ensuring our utility customers receive not only the best testing equipment, but one that’s manufactured right here at home.”“The U.S. electroindustry is the backbone of our nation’s energy system, with over $185 billion invested in domestic electrical component manufacturing since 2018,” said Debra Phillips, President and CEO of NEMA. “TESCO Metering’s leadership as one of the first companies to achieve certification through NEMA’s Make It American™ Program demonstrates their strong commitment to U.S. manufacturing, the creation of high-quality American jobs, and the enhancement of our nation’s critical energy infrastructure. Their example sets a powerful precedent for the industry.”TESCO’s commitment to domestic manufacturing extends beyond metering equipment. Through its Dial Machine Division, TESCO also offers contract manufacturing services to other OEMs and technology companies seeking to reshore production to the U.S. With full in-house CNC machining, design-for-manufacturing support, and small-to-mid volume production capabilities, TESCO is positioned to support a wide range of mission-critical components.Key highlights of TESCO’s U.S. manufacturing capabilities:• Made in the USA: All core metering products are manufactured at TESCO’s Bristol, PA facility.• Vertically Integrated: From precision machining to final assembly, TESCO controls the full product lifecycle.• Certified Quality: ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 certifications ensure consistency, traceability, and lab-grade accuracy.• Customer-Specific Solutions: TESCO’s engineering team develops and builds custom testing systems no other supplier can match.• Reshoring Support: With expanded capacity in its Dial Machine Division, TESCO partners with companies pursuing BABA-aligned U.S. production strategies.As infrastructure modernization efforts accelerate, TESCO is uniquely positioned to support utilities, manufacturers, and public agencies in meeting federal domestic content standards with confidence.For inquiries regarding our manufacturing services, please visit www.tescometering.com or contact:

