MPD Makes Arrest in Division Avenue Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, May 2, 2025, at approximately 10:36 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a robbery. The victim reported that an unknown suspect approached the victim from behind and pushed them to the ground. The suspect then took the victims property and fled the scene.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 25-year-old Muhammad Ali of Northeast, DC, was charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 25064172

