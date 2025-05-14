MPD Arrests Suspect in 2024 Pattern Robbery Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of one suspect in relation to a pattern of robbery offenses that occurred in 2024.

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 17-year-old Rashad Ervin of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged, as an adult under Title 16, with five counts of Armed Robbery (Gun), one count of Attempt Robbery, and one count of Robbery (Force and Violence), in connection with the below-listed offenses that occurred on December 2,2024:

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 6:01 a.m., three suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of 10th Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property. The suspects took the victim’s property and then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 24186489

Attempted Robbery: At approximately 6:30 a.m., three suspects approached the victim at 3rd Street and K Street, Northeast. The suspects attempted to take the victim’s property and then fled the scene. CCN: 24186692

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 6:55 a.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 1300 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene. CCN: 24186501

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 7:00 a.m., three suspects approached the victim 1800 block of Burke Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 24186743

Robbery (Force and Violence): At approximately 7:30 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 200 block of I Street, Northeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 24186877

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 7:30 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 600 block of D Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took the victim’s property and then fled the scene. CCN: 24186526

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 7:46 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of Constitution Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 24186517

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

