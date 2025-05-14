MPD Arrests Attempted Carjacking Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects who attempted to carjack a man in Northeast.

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at approximately 4:53 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 100 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast, for a report of an attempted carjacking. The suspects approached the victim in a parking garage and attempted to take the victims’ vehicle. Once the suspects failed at their attempt, the suspects fled the scene.

Responding officers observed the suspect and quickly stopped him. The suspect was positively identified and was placed under arrest. A 14-year-old juvenile male and 16-year-old juvenile male both of Northeast, DC were charged with Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25070936

###