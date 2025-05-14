Mika Altidor, founder of Vegan Monarch Cafe and Align 369 Enterprise, is Helping Businesses Regain Credit and Funding

Small business owners in Florida are learning to leverage their credit and regain control of their businesses.

Mika Altidor is leveraging the power of credit for business owners in Florida.

WINTER HAVEN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small business owners are navigating confusing credit systems, repeated loan denials, and funding frustration. Award-winning vegan chef and visionary entrepreneur Mika Altidor is on a mission to change that through financial education and business empowerment.

On Sunday, June 29, 2025, Altidor will host "Credit Power 101: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know," a free 90-minute educational event at Vegan Monarch Bakery & Cafe, open to all entrepreneurs with an LLC. This community-centered masterclass is designed to teach the truth about credit—what it is, how it’s evaluated, and how entrepreneurs can align it strategically to qualify for $50K–$250K in real business funding, without falling into debt traps like MCA loans or needing upfront collateral.

“You can have an LLC and still get denied,” says Altidor. “Most entrepreneurs don’t understand how credit works—or how to align it with business capital. This masterclass breaks that silence.”

Already celebrated for her leadership in the vegan culinary space, Altidor is expanding her impact through Align 369, a financial empowerment brand helping entrepreneurs build smarter credit and unlock funding a sustainable way.

Why This Event Matters-
Many small business owners struggle with:
Being denied for funding despite having an LLC
Confusion about how personal credit impacts business
Predatory lenders offering fast cash but harmful terms (MCAs)
A lack of trustworthy, relatable financial education
“Credit Power 101” addresses these issues head-on by offering a simplified, real-world approach to building credit awareness and fundability.

📅 EVENT DETAILS:
Credit Power 101: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know
📆 Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025
🕐 Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
📍 Location: Vegan Monarch Bakery & Cafe, 371 Ave D NW, Winter Haven, FL
💸 Cost: Free (with 3 simple RSVP steps)

📊 Attendees Will Learn:
What credit really is (and what it isn’t)
Why personal credit still matters—even with an LLC
How to align your credit with high-limit funding offers
The 5 biggest credit mistakes business owners make
What to avoid (like MCAs), and where to find real capital

🏦 Hosted By:
Mika Altidor
Award-Winning Vegan Chef & Entrepreneur
Founder, Vegan Monarch Bakery & Cafe
Creator, Align 369 Funding Method

🔗 RSVP Info:
To attend, guests must:
✅ Purchase the Align & Receive Notebook on Amazon
✅ Purchase lunch at Vegan Monarch Bakery ($12 minimum)
✅ Register via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/align-369-enterprise-110863543251
Or DM “ALIGN” to @Align369Enterprise or visit: https://www.align369enterprise.com

🗞️ For Media Inquiries or Interviews:
📧 Email: Team@Align369Enterprise.com
📞 Phone: (833) 39-ALIGN (2-5446)

🥐 About Vegan Monarch Bakery & Cafe:
Vegan Monarch is a woman- and minority-owned cafe known for its plant-based pastries, celebratory cakes, and culture-shifting culinary style in the heart of Winter Haven, Florida.

💼 About Align 369:
Align 369 is a business consulting agency helping entrepreneurs understand credit, avoid debt traps, and secure high-limit funding with strategy, not stress.

Julie Drost Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 847-361-9519
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mika Altidor, founder of Vegan Monarch Cafe and Align 369 Enterprise, is Helping Businesses Regain Credit and Funding

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Julie Drost Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 847-361-9519
Company/Organization
The Mediacasters
643 S Newbury Pl
60005, Illinois, 60005
United States
+1 847-361-9519
Visit Newsroom
About

The Mediacasters is an innovative omni-media company dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and creatives to amplify their voices across diverse platforms. Founded and led by Julie Lokun, JD—a dynamic communications expert, podcast host, and PR strategist—The Mediacasters is a beacon for those looking to break barriers and make a lasting impact in their industries. At its core, The Mediacasters champions "voices of change", providing clients with the tools and strategies to elevate their personal and professional brands. The company's mission is to ensure that every voice is heard, valued, and positioned to inspire transformation in the world. Services That Speak to Your Potential The Mediacasters offers an all-encompassing approach to media, including: Podcast Development: From concept to execution, guiding clients to create podcasts that resonate with their target audience. Book Publishing: Assisting authors in navigating the publishing process to share their stories and expertise. Stage Presence: Elevating public speaking skills and opportunities to empower individuals to deliver their message confidently. Omni-Media Strategy: Integrating branding, PR, and storytelling across digital and traditional platforms for maximum exposure. Julie Lokun, JD: A Visionary Leader Julie Lokun, JD, is the heart of The Mediacasters. As a lawyer turned media maven, she combines her analytical skills with a passion for storytelling to craft innovative campaigns that drive results. Her expertise in podcasting, PR, and strategic communications has helped countless entrepreneurs rise above the noise and establish themselves as leaders in their fields. Julie’s track record of creating successful platforms, including the globally acclaimed Obsessed podcast and the annual Cre8tive Con conference, underscores her ability to build communities and spark meaningful conversations. A Community of Changemakers The Mediacasters isn’t just a service provider—it’s a community. Through collaborations with influencers, authors, and entrepreneurs, the company fosters a network where innovation thrives, and transformative ideas take root. By providing a stage for underrepresented voices and focusing on actionable results, The Mediacasters exemplifies the power of omni-media to drive change and tell the stories that matter most. Join the Movement Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur, a seasoned professional, or someone with a story to tell, The Mediacasters is your partner in making your voice heard. Together, we’ll build a world where authenticity leads, and innovation follows.

Reach Out!

More From This Author
Unparalleled Performance & Motivation Champs Media Announce Children’s Book and Wellness Initiatives Inspired by the 5Ls
Mika Altidor, founder of Vegan Monarch Cafe and Align 369 Enterprise, is Helping Businesses Regain Credit and Funding
Cre8tive Con 2026 Returns to Chicago with Unparalleled Energy, Innovation, and Industry Powerhouses
View All Stories From This Author