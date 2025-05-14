Launch into a high-flying career in drone technology

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

By transforming military experience into cutting-edge drone expertise, Vets to Drones is looking to equip Veterans with the tools to thrive in a dynamic and emerging tech sector.

The drone industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with the Federal Aviation Administration forecasting over 850,000 commercial drones in operation by 2028. From precision agriculture and infrastructure inspection to public safety and cinematography, drones are revolutionizing industries and creating a pressing need for skilled professionals.

Veterans, with their proven discipline, adaptability and leadership, are ideally suited to meet this demand. Vets to Drones harnesses these strengths, offering a clear pathway to rewarding careers across the American drone industry.

The program provides Veterans with comprehensive, tailored support designed to ensure success, including:

FAA Part 107 certification training: Expert-led courses prepare Veterans for the commercial drone-pilot license, a cornerstone credential for professional unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operations.

Practical drone experience: Hands-on training with first-person view (FPV) drones, enterprise systems and industry-standard platforms that build real-world proficiency.

Career transition support: Resume workshops, interview coaching and connections to Veteran-friendly employers who streamline the journey to employment.

Community engagement: Workshops, career fairs and “fly days” create a vibrant network, fostering camaraderie and collaboration among Veterans and industry professionals.

Vets to Drones welcomes Veterans at all stages of their journey—whether recently transitioned or retired, from aviation or ground roles. With programs spanning beginner to advanced levels, participants can pursue opportunities in diverse fields like logistics, emergency response, defense contracting or aerial surveying. This flexibility ensures every Veteran can carve out a meaningful role in the drone economy.

Founded by Veterans for Veterans, the program’s robust network connects participants with hiring partners eager to leverage Veterans’ unique skills and perspectives. By fostering confidence, purpose and a sense of belonging, Vets to Drones helps Veterans navigate the civilian workforce with the same resilience they brought to their service.

“Vets to Drones is about more than flying drones—it’s about empowering Veterans to lift themselves to new heights,” said David Crabtree, Navy Veteran, UAS industry advocate and Vets to Drones director of operations. “Drones aren’t just tools, they’re the future of innovation, safety and exploration. As technology accelerates, so does our ability to empower communities, train the next generation and redefine what’s possible. I’m honored to lead operations at Vets to Drones, ensuring Veterans have the skills to soar in this dynamic industry.”

Veterans ready to embark on their next mission can visit Vet to Drones to explore training opportunities, upcoming events and career resources. Employers and industry partners are encouraged to collaborate in advancing Veteran-led innovation.

The drone revolution is taking flight, and Veterans are at the helm.