Veteran homelessness isn’t always visible

Recognizing the different ways Veteran homelessness presents and how VA services offer pathways to stability

Homeless doesn’t always mean not having a roof over your head. Homelessness can be hidden.

It can mean frequent moves between friends’ homes, living in a car or short-term stays to escape unsafe situations at home. Veterans experiencing homelessness may be parents trying to protect their children, individuals sleeping in vehicles or women fleeing domestic violence. All face instability that affects their physical health, mental well-being, and ability to move forward.

Forms of Veteran homelessness

For some Veteran families, homelessness shows up as house-hopping. Parents and children may move frequently between friends or relatives, which can create stress, disrupt routines and make it difficult to maintain consistency in employment or schooling.

Other Veterans may rely on their vehicles as their only form of shelter. Living in a car or van often keeps individuals out of sight of traditional support services, making their needs harder to identify.

Rural Veterans face an additional layer of hardship. Limited shelter availability and long travel distances to care can leave them isolated from resources that could improve their situation.

Veteran women fleeing intimate partner violence often experience homelessness in even more concealed ways. Many leave their homes with little notice, relying on temporary stays with friends or short-term arrangements to remain safe.

VA programs that provide pathways to stability

VA offers a wide range of housing and support services to help homeless Veterans regain stability, help and hope. Interim housing programs provide temporary shelter while Veterans work toward permanent solutions. Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)and Grant and Per Diem (GPD) programs combine housing with case management and clinical care to stabilize Veterans during critical transitions.

Permanent housing support through HUD-VASH and Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) pairs rental assistance with comprehensive case management. These programs help Veterans not only find housing but maintain it long-term, reducing the risk of returning to unstable conditions.

For Veterans impacted by domestic violence, the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is a trauma-informed program providing confidential support, counseling, safety planning and referrals to specialized services.

The Rural Housing Initiative strengthens support for Veterans in remote areas through collaborations with USDA and HUD. These partnerships expand access to loans, grants and housing assistance tailored to the unique realities of rural living.

VA outreach teams also play a crucial role, meeting Veterans where they are: on the streets, in shelters, or through community partners to connect them with housing, health care and employment resources designed to promote lasting stability.

How you can help connect Veterans to resources

Everyone can play a role in supporting Veterans experiencing homelessness. If you notice a Veteran who may be struggling with housing instability, start by acknowledging their situation with compassion and respect. Encourage them to reach out to VA or, with their consent, offer to help make that first connection to the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.

Sharing information about available services, creating supportive environments and reducing stigma surrounding homelessness can make a meaningful difference in ending Veteran homelessness. By recognizing the less visible forms of housing instability and amplifying awareness, communities can help ensure no Veteran is left without a safe and stable place to call home.

