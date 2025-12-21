Supporting Veterans through evidence-based harm reduction

Harm reduction saves lives

Harm reduction—a proven public health strategy—minimizes the negative health, social and legal effects of injection drug use, giving people who inject a better chance of achieving abstinence by preventing fatal drug overdoses or new infections from HIV or hepatitis C virus (HCV). It recognizes that while some individuals may not yet be ready or able to stop using drugs, they still deserve the opportunity to access resources that can reduce their risk of harm. Harm reduction is grounded in classic values of respect for individuals, dignity and the belief that everyone deserves to live a healthy, fulfilling life.

Syringe Services Programs (SSPs), a well-established approach to harm reduction, are one of the most effective public health interventions ever devised. By exchanging sterile needles and syringes for used, contaminated injection items, SSP’s can decrease new HIV and HCV infections by up to 67%. In addition, by serving as a “one-stop shop” for harm reduction services, SSP’s can increase the chances of achieving abstinence from drug use five-fold, and they do not enable or increase drug use, nor do they cause increases in crime.

VA’s harm reduction programs: A beacon of hope

VA health care facility SSPs are a cornerstone of VA’s harm reduction strategy. These evidence-based programs provide Veterans with access to sterile syringes and needles, as well as disposal of used equipment. They also provide access to a wide range of other harm reduction services. Some or all these services are available at VA facilities that do not have SSP’s.

Overdose education and naloxone distribution: Veterans are offered education on overdose prevention and risk reduction, creating a non-judgmental space where Veterans can seek help and support. They are also provided with naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse potentially fatal opioid overdoses, at no cost.

Testing, treatment and prevention for infections: Regular testing for HIV, HCV and sexually transmitted infections is available, along with rapid linkage to appropriate treatment and prevention services. Veterans are also offered vaccination against infectious diseases.

Fentanyl test strips: These strips help Veterans who inject drugs detect the hidden presence of fentanyl and other contaminants in drugs, reducing the risk of accidental fatal overdoses.

Linkage to Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment: VA Harm Reduction Program Coordinators can proactively and rapidly connect Veterans with SUD to effective counseling and treatment.

Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD): Buprenorphine, an effective treatment for OUD, is readily available to Veterans.

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP): This medication helps prevent HIV among Veterans who inject drugs.

Education and support: Veterans are provided with information and support for safer drug use practices, including safer injection supplies, wound care supplies and safer sex supplies.

Creating a compassionate care environment

The stigma and shame associated with drug use are among the biggest challenges to addressing substance use among Veterans. Harm reduction programs at VA create a compassionate environment where Veterans feel safe seeking help. By engaging in open, non-judgmental conversations about drug use, VA health care providers can build trust with Veterans suffering from SUD, particularly those who inject drugs. Having faith that a provider can be relied upon is the single most important factor in fostering positive change, especially in helping these Veterans get into treatment.

By providing compassionate, evidence-based care, we are helping Veterans achieve positive change and move toward healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Your life matters and we are here to support you every step of the way. If you would like to hear more about the Harm Reduction Program at VA, you can visit our Mental Health site.

This article was originally published on the Jesse Brown VA siteand has been edited for style and clarity.