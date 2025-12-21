Veteran and wounded dog found healing together

A bond forged in service

At 63, recently widowed Army Veteran Lee Thomas was navigating the heavy burden of medical and mental health challenges. From neck and shoulder injuries to third-degree frostbite and PTSD, he had endured much. After losing his wife to cancer, he felt completely alone.

Though he had built strong bonds with his clinical team at the Tuscaloosa VA and stayed in touch with his many grandchildren, the sense of isolation lingered. At times, he felt like giving up.

That changed during a routine visit when he noticed another Veteran accompanied by a service dog. A simple conversation with his Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management social worker, Catherine Register, opened a new door—perhaps a companion like that could help him, too.

“Before my wife died, she said I needed to get a dog,” shared Thomas. With Register’s help, he applied to a nonprofit organization that connects Veterans with service dogs. At first, the news was disheartening: no trained dogs were available—only puppies.

The call

Then came an unexpected call. The agency had just taken in an older dog—a fellow Veteran, in a way—who had served in the military and, like Thomas, had been wounded in the line of duty. The dog had been shot in the ear and faced ongoing medical issues. The agency gave Thomas time to consider, knowing the challenges ahead.

The more he thought about it, the more he felt a connection. He decided to adopt the dog—a fellow Army Veteran.

“My house felt so lonely when my wife passed,” said Thomas, who named the dog Patton after General George S. Patton. “But now that I have Patton with me, I know my wife is watching us from above, happy that I have a companion.”

When he called back to say he wanted the dog, the agency was thrilled. He’s only had Patton in his home for about two weeks, but already says the dog makes him feel like a big kid again.

“We needed each other,” he said. “He got hurt serving, and so did I. Maybe we’re a perfect match.”

Healing together

Thanks to the compassionate support of the Tuscaloosa VA mental health care team, Thomas and his new companion are walking the path of healing—together.

“Over time, having someone at VA who was there to listen, support me and keep me connected with the services I needed helped me begin to feel more confident that I could heal and have hope,” Thomas said.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.