Wonder & Whoa Cultural Arts Center to Host Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting and Community Reception

Cool Classes, All About Culture, Designed for Kids. Celebrate a Creative New Chapter in Downtown Mission with Wonder and Whoa this Thursday May 15th at 4:30 PM

MISSION, KS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wonder & Whoa Cultural Arts Center is excited to invite the community, businesses, and the press to celebrate its official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, May 15th at 4:30 PM at its location: 5903 Johnson Dr, Mission, KS 66202.In partnership with the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, the celebration will begin with open doors at 4:30 PM, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:45 PM, and ending with a community reception featuring light appetizers and drinks along with a chance to explore the center’s creative space.“This is a huge milestone for us, and we are so excited to open our doors to the community,” said Gabrielle LeVota, Founder and Director of Wonder & Whoa. “We’ve created a space where kiddos can explore the world, parents can get a much needed break, and families can connect with one another through meaningful events and activities—and we can’t wait to share it.”Event Details:Thursday, May 15, 2025Doors Open at 4:30 PM | Ribbon Cutting at 4:45 PM and Reception to followOpen to the public | Free admissionAll are welcome—businesses, educators, community leaders, and members of the press are encouraged to attend.For more information, visit www.WonderandWhoa.com or follow @WonderAndWhoa on Facebook and Instagram.

