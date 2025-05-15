OneKey® MLS Reports April 2025 Residential Market Data: Region Remains Strong, Though Activity Slows

Regional Map

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneKeyMLS, the largest multiple listing service in New York, today released its April 2025 residential market statistics, revealing continued resilience in home prices across the New York regional area, even as overall sales activity declined.The closed median sale price for single-family homes in the region rose to $711,000, marking a 5.6% increase year-over-year from $673,450. The condominium market held steady with no year-over-year change, posting a median sale price of $510,204. Co-ops saw a modest increase in value, with a median price of $299,000, up 3.1% compared to April 2024.While prices generally remained strong, sales activity declined across all housing types:• Single-family home sales fell by 4.9%.• Condominium sales dropped 8.4%.• Co-op sales decreased by 14.0%.In April 2025, the OneKeyMLS regional area reflected a mix of conditions. While home prices remain elevated in many counties, closed sales activity and available inventory suggest a shift to a more cautious market. Single-family homes continue to drive price growth across the region, though affordability pressures appear to be tempering demand. In contrast, condo and co-op markets showed softer sales volume and more significant year-over-year volatility in pricing.“The data shows that while some areas are adjusting after rapid price gains, others are seeing buyers hesitate amid economic and interest rate uncertainty,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKeyMLS. “These local variations reinforce the importance of understanding market dynamics at the local level—and overall, the resilience in pricing signals underlying strength in the region’s housing market.”To access a complete list of detailed regional and county-based market reports, please visit https://marketstats.onekeymls.com ________________________________________About OneKeyMLSOneKeyMLS is New York’s largest multiple listing service, serving more than 45,000 licensed real estate professionals across Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKeyMLS is owned by the Long Island Board of REALTORSand the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS. Learn more at https://corporate.onekeymls.com

