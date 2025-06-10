City of Pelham, AL Accelerates Budget Timeline and Builds Council Trust with OpenGov

CITY OF PELHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After struggling with rigid systems and unreliable reporting, the City of Pelham, AL, needed a solution that could bring transparency and dependability back into its budgeting process. That’s when the City turned to OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software built for local government.Located just south of Birmingham, the City of Pelham was seeking a modern approach to budgeting following a difficult experience with its previous system’s implementation. City leaders were looking for a solution that offered ease of use, robust planning tools, and dependable reporting—capabilities they couldn’t achieve through manual workarounds or complex integrations. OpenGov Budgeting & Performance stood out for its intuitive design, seamless compatibility with existing systems, and commitment to strong customer support.With the implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Performance, Pelham is expecting greater efficiency and confidence throughout the budgeting cycle. City staff anticipate improved visibility into workforce planning and capital project allocations, as well as the ability to generate monthly financial statements that meet Council’s needs, without resorting to Excel. Perhaps most importantly, the City sees OpenGov as a long-term partner committed to successful implementation, helping them avoid the setbacks of their previous experience and ensuring city-wide buy-in from day one.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement & contract management, tax & revenue collection, budgeting and performance, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

