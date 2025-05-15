Historic Haitian Film 'July 7: Who Killed the President of Haiti' Premieres tomorrow Across Global Theaters

A Final Call to Media Ahead of Haitian Flag Day Weekend

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark cultural moment for Haitian cinema, July 7: Who Killed the President of Haiti will premiere in theaters globally on May 16, opening just ahead of Haitian Flag Day weekend (May 18). The highly anticipated film—directed by Robenson Lauvince—is making history as the first feature shot in Haiti by a Haitian director to receive global theatrical distribution.The film’s historic debut was exclusively covered by Deadline, signaling just how significant this release is for international audiences and the global film industry alike.Lauvince and his team have spent the past several months traveling city to city across the U.S., activating Haitian-American communities and allies, and raising tens of thousands of dollars in local and international grassroots support. Their mission has been clear: amplify Haitian stories, on Haitian soil, through Haitian leadership.From packed community screenings to digital endorsements by Haitian-American influencers and global allies, July 7 is more than a movie—it’s a cultural reckoning and a bold reminder of the stories still waiting to be told.The film explores the shocking 2021 assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse, diving into the events that led up to it and the lingering impact on a nation still demanding answers.Cast:Jimmy Jean-Louis as President Jovenel MoïseRaquel PélissierTico ArmandEvens Jn BaptisteFresnel LarosilierePedro MorenoAnthony AlvarezPaul Henry AthisEliseo Antonio ParedesAs theaters gear up for this unprecedented release, the filmmakers are issuing a final call to national and global media:Journalists and outlets looking to interview the director or castCritics and reviewers requesting screening opportunitiesPlatforms seeking to spotlight Haitian innovation and global Black storytellingAll urgent and immediate inquiries should be directed to:Clorissa Wright – cwright@synergyprservices.comFor a full list of theaters and ticket information, visit: www.july7movie.com Watch the Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVGlR1mVFAs With another Black-directed film trending globally at the box office, a strong turnout for July 7 would mark an extraordinary and meaningful accomplishment for the Haitian community—and help shift how studios, streamers, and exhibitors measure the power and potential of Haitian stories.As we celebrate Haitian Flag Day, let this film serve as a global reminder of the richness, resilience, and rightful place of Haitian voices in international film.Contact:

