STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont Intelligence Center cyber analyst earns national award

WILLISTON, Vermont (Wednesday, May 14, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is proud to announce that Ryan McLiverty, a cyber analyst at the Vermont Intelligence Center in Williston, received a prestigious national award from the alliance of U.S. fusion centers.

At its annual conference held in late April, the National Network of Fusion Centers named McLiverty the recipient of a citation for Excellence in the Field of Cyber Protection.

“Candidates for this award have provided exceptional services to their fusion center and the National Network of Fusion Centers,” the organization stated. “These services or activities have brought awareness to the cyber threat and enhanced the ability of their jurisdiction to prevent, respond to, prepare for, and recover from cyber incidents.”

Vermont Intelligence Center leadership nominated McLiverty for the award in recognition of his overall work to enhance cybersecurity in Vermont and his specific focus on topics including election support, incident reporting and intelligence sharing, weekly cyber threat reporting, and engaging with new partners, among other rubrics.

“Ryan has spent the last three years building a cyber security program in a small state with limited resources,” VIC leaders wrote in their nomination, adding that McLiverty developed the VIC’s cybersecurity program from scratch. “In doing so, he has built a reputation in the state and in the Fusion Center Network as a knowledgeable, inquisitive, and amicable cyber partner who is not only always willing to assist but is one of the first calls stakeholders make when assessing or mitigating a cyber-related incident.”

McLiverty grew up in Vermont and then attended Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, where he earned a bachelor's degree in administration of justice and a master’s in homeland security studies with a concentration in intelligence and cybersecurity. He then worked for a year at the U.S. Naval War College, where he assisted in research on emerging military technologies. His next move brought him back to Vermont and his current position with the VIC.

“Receiving this award is incredibly meaningful to me because it gives the work being done by the Vermont Intelligence Center a national platform,” McLiverty said. “We are one of the smallest fusion centers in the country, and being recognized alongside some of the largest states and fusion centers feels like a big win for Vermont.”

McLiverty said he was originally driven to go into cybersecurity so he could join a field that benefits the public. “It has been even more meaningful doing that work in my home state,” he added. “Receiving recognition for that work in front of all my peers from across the country was an amazing experience.”

About the Vermont Intelligence Center

The Vermont Intelligence Center collects, analyzes and disseminates intelligence information in an effort to identify, investigate and prevent criminal activity. The VIC’s goal is to identify patterns and indicators of criminal and terrorism-related activity in the state, including drug-related and cyber-related incidents, to enable successful prevention and enforcement action.

The VIC coordinates statewide programs such as AMBER and BLUE alerts, the Drug Monitoring Initiative, Missing Person clearinghouse and the If You See Something, Say Something initiative. The VIC also assists the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit with the most serious cases. The VIC is led by Director Ron LaFond.

Media availability

To arrange an interview, please contact Adam Silverman, the Vermont State Police’s public information officer, by email at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

Photo caption

Vermont Intelligence Center cyber analyst Ryan McLiverty, third from right, is the recipient of a citation for Excellence in the Field of Cyber Protection from the National Network of Fusion Centers. (Courtesy Vermont State Police)

- 30 -