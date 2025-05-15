U.S. AIR FORCE RESERVE COL. DR. JOSH MCCONKEY ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR NORTH CAROLINA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Dr. Josh McConkey announces his candidacy for North Carolina Lieutenant Governor US Air Force Reserve Colonel, physician, conservative leader, and author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book ‘Be The Weight Behind The Spear,’ Dr. Josh McConkey

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Air Force Reserve Colonel, physician, conservative leader, and author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book ‘Be The Weight Behind The Spear,’ Dr. Josh McConkey officially announced his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina.A decorated military commander, emergency physician, and dedicated community leader, Dr. McConkey, brings more than two decades of frontline experience in both national defense and healthcare. He is also the founder of The Weight Behind the Spear Foundation, a North Carolina–based nonprofit that provides disaster relief and recovery support to local communities. Through this work, he has delivered critical aid to those impacted by hurricanes, flooding, and other crises—demonstrating real, boots-on-the-ground leadership. His campaign focuses on faith, family, freedom, and service, values that have guided his life in and out of uniform.As Dr. McConkey launches his campaign, he believes North Carolina’s greatest strength lies in YOU, the teachers, coaches, volunteers, mentors, and families who show up every day to lead, serve, and support others. “Life is a team sport,” says McConkey, “and now more than ever, we need every North Carolinian engaged and empowered in their community.” His campaign will be centered on restoring connection, accountability, and a shared sense of purpose across the state, with a vision for leadership that lifts people, not politics. We are stronger together!With his unique background as a physician, military officer, and nonprofit leader, McConkey offers practical, principled solutions to the challenges facing North Carolina families, veterans, and small business owners. He will be the keynote speaker at the Wake County Republican Women's May Meeting this Thursday, May 15th at 11:30 am NC State's University Club in Raleigh, NC.Rooted in conservative principles, Dr. McConkey’s leadership will champion individual liberty, parental rights, fiscal responsibility, and public safety. “North Carolinians deserve leaders who are tested, proven, and deeply committed to service and I am running to protect our conservative values, support working families, and help lead North Carolina into a stronger, safer future. We are stronger together," said Dr. McConkey.For media requests, please contact

