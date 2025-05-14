Continual Intake Improves Targeted Sector Support Application for Municipalities

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 14, 2025

Targeted Sector Support Initiative (TSS) funding is available for municipalities working with regional partners to improve their residents' quality of life. Applications are now being accepted at any time of the year and will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to support the TSS Initiative and its move to a year-round application period," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "By removing application deadlines, I am confident we can encourage more municipalities to partner with their neighbours and pursue important regional projects."

The TSS Initiative provides projects with funding from one of four streams: capacity building, regional co-operation, municipal corporate transition and relationship building and dispute resolution. Annual funding of $1.5 million for the TSS Initiative is allocated from a portion of the Municipal Revenue Sharing program. Approved programs can receive funding for 75 per cent of costs, up to $100,000.

Examples of previously accepted projects include:

Regional land use planning;

Inter-municipal emergency management plans;

Governance training for elected and appointed municipal officials; and

Feasibility studies for the creation of a municipal district.

The TSS Initiative is managed by the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) on behalf of the TSS Steering committee that consists of SUMA, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), the Saskatchewan Association of Northern Communities (New North) and the Ministry of Government Relations.

"Cooperation is essential in the municipal world, especially as the costs of building and maintaining infrastructure and services has steadily increased over the past few years," SUMA President Randy Goulden said. "The TSS provides an important source of funding to fuel these cooperative initiatives and get more done with less."

"SARM continues to encourage rural municipalities in Saskatchewan to take advantage of the Targeted Sector Support funding for cooperative regional projects," SARM President Bill Huber said. "We hope the new continuous application intake process offers our members additional opportunities to utilize this valuable resource to further inter-municipal collaboration within their communities."

Since 2020, the TSS Initiative has allocated $5.5 million to 149 projects currently in various stages of completion.

Interested municipalities can learn more and apply at:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/municipal-administration/funding-finances-and-asset-management/funding/targeted-sector-support-initiative.

