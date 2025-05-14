Governor Abbott Announces Over $85,000 Job Training Grant To El Paso Community College

TEXAS, May 14 - May 14, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a more than $85,000 Skills Development Fund grant awarded to El Paso Community College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Through this SDF grant, El Paso Community College will provide customized training to more than 100 new and current workers at Bain Enterprises LLC for high-demand occupations in civil engineering.



“To build a stronger, more prosperous Texas, we need to continue to make critical investments to our world-class workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why I made expanding career training an emergency item this legislative session. This grant will provide over 100 workers with the customized training they need to thrive in high-demand occupations like civil engineering. Working together, we will ensure better job and bigger paycheck opportunities for all Texans.”



“Skills Development Fund grants help Texas businesses upskill the workforce to fill high-demand occupations,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This grant awarded today to El Paso Community College supports the efforts of local workers to pursue high-demand careers in civil engineering.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award to representatives from El Paso Community College, Bain Enterprises LLC, and other local partners during a ceremony held at El Paso Community College’s Administration Services Center in El Paso.



SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.



The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,900 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 435,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.

