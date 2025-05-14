Environmental summit puts Michigan middle- and high-schoolers in the spotlight

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is inviting news media to cover the 2025 Michigan Student Sustainability Summit. The one-day educational experience in East Lansing May 20 will bring together middle school and high school student leaders from across Michigan. More than 300 students and teachers have registered. (A list of more than 30 participating schools, districts, and organizations is available through the media contact listed above).

Students will learn about Michigan environmental sustainability efforts; discover environmental career pathways; network with peers, state leaders, and community partners; and celebrate the impact of youth-led stewardship projects. The day will include interactive breakout sessions, field experiences, exhibits, and projects. The agenda is online.

The summit also will recognize EGLE’s 2025 Environmental Service Award winners, certified Michigan Green Schools, and the inaugural Michigan Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools.

Reporters may have limited opportunities to talk about the summit with EGLE Director Phil Roos around the lunch hour and EGLE Environmental Education Manager Eileen Boekestein throughout the day.

WHAT: 2025 Michigan Student Sustainability Summit

WHERE: Michigan State University’s Minskoff Pavilion, North Shaw Lane, East Lansing

WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, 2025. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. is recommended for media visits. The recognition program for Michigan Green Schools and Environmental Service Award winners is between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

HOW: Media should check in at the registration tent at the Pavilion upon arrival.

Director Roos will present the Environmental Service Awards, which recognize outstanding projects completed from February 2024-February 2025 by students, groups, or classes in grades 6-8 and 9-12. Eligible projects show results and benefits for Michigan’s environment, such as protecting the Great Lakes, restoring ecosystems, improving air or water quality, or conserving energy and resources.

This year’s grade 6-8 winner is Grand Rapids Montessori Academy’s E2 class for its “Lifelong Stewardship of the Great Lakes” project.

The grade 9-12 winner is Buchanan High School’s Environmental Science classes for their “Restored Prairie Habitat: Creating a Lifelong Environmental Impact” project.

EGLE Michigan Green Schools Coordinator Samantha Lichtenwald will recognize attendees from schools that are among the state’s more than 350 certified Green Schools, along with the Green Ribbon honorees. The new Michigan Green Ribbon Schools program recognizes whole-school sustainability efforts such as cost savings, health promotion, and performance improvements.

Michigan Green Schools recognizes pre-K through 12th grade schools protecting the state's air, land, water, and ecosystems through activities promoting environmental education and stewardship. Based on the number of activities completed, schools achieve a status of Green (10-14 activities), Emerald (15-19), or Evergreen (20 or more).

This is EGLE’s second year presenting a youth summit. This year’s organizing partners are the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Grow the Earth, and the MSU Science Festival.