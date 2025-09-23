Michigan advances clean energy leadership with battery storage

Battery energy storage is crucial to making Michigan’s electric grid cleaner, more reliable and more resilient. These systems store electricity when supply exceeds demand and release it back to the grid when energy is needed. For example, on sunny or windy days, solar panels and wind turbines generate extra energy. Through battery storage, that energy can be saved and used on days with less wind or sunshine. This important process helps prevent blackouts, stabilizes energy costs and ensures renewable energy is dependable 24/7.

The Tibbits Energy Storage Facility in Coldwater is Michigan’s first operational utility-scale battery project. Developed in partnership by Jupiter Power and Consumers Energy, the 100 MW facility captures excess energy during low demand and delivers it when the grid needs it most—helping stabilize electricity prices and strengthen reliability for local providers. Beyond its role in fulfilling Michigan’s 2023 clean electricity law, which requires 2,500 MW of battery storage by 2030, the project delivers $1.7 million in benefits to Coldwater Township. These benefits include nearly $2.5 million in new tax revenue for schools and local government and supporting good-paying jobs.