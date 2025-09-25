593 new Michigan housing units coming, thanks to $8.95 million in brownfield grants

There’s a huge demand for housing in Michigan, and developers are increasingly looking at brownfields to build on. This year alone, EGLE has awarded Brownfield Redevelopment Grants to 11 projects that will create 593 new housing units around the state. The sites are contaminated, which can leave them unsafe for people to live on and too expensive to clean up without help from EGLE and from other state and federal agencies. The grants, worth a total of $8.95 million, will help cover the cost of removing contamination and making the properties safe to use again. The goal is to level the playing field so that redeveloping a brownfield is the same price as developing on green space, allowing communities to prevent urban sprawl.