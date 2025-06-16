Access Fixtures Introduces AFFO - High-Performance Marine-Grade LED Flanking Lights

AFFO LED Flanking Light Mounted on a Ship AFFO LED Flanking Light Mounted on Ship AFFO LED Flanking Light

AFFO LED flanking lights deliver durable, high-performance lighting with a marine-grade finish, IP66+, IK10, and 3G ratings for marine environments.

Flanking lights play a crucial role in shipboard safety and efficiency. The AFFO series exceeds industry standards and is built to last, engineered for real-world performance.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial lighting, announces the launch of AFFO LED Flanking Lights, a spec-grade lighting solution engineered specifically for maritime environments. Featuring marine-specific design, verified durability, and industry-leading longevity and performance, AFFO flanking lights are built to outperform in the most demanding conditions, on vessels, in ports, and across offshore platforms. With wattage options from 10 watts to 2400 watts, lumen outputs exceeding 300,000 lumens, and efficiency up to 160 lumens per watt, AFFO flanking lights deliver intense, focused illumination for critical shipboard operations, including navigation, shoreline lighting, submerged hazard avoidance, and work area illumination.

Marine-Specific Design

AFFO LED flanking lights are purpose-engineered for marine deployment. Every component, feature, and form factor is designed to perform on vessels where conditions demand precision, adaptability, and reliability.

Precision Optics: Includes a patented spill light control system with 15+ optic options from T2S–T90D, including left/right rotation, to provide precise, glare-free lighting at long distances.

Customizable Light Output: Offers Kelvin temperatures from 2200K to 590nm amber, including wildlife- and turtle-friendly options to meet project-specific and environmental requirements.

Advanced Control & Mounting: Compatible with 1-10-volt dimming, DALI, and emergency power; installs with T-mount, U-mount, or L-mount slip fitter for complete on-site versatility.

Lasting Durability

AFFO flanking lights are engineered to withstand salt, moisture, vibration, impact, and extreme temperatures—without compromise.

Marine-Grade Finish: Features AkzoNobel powder coating and passes ASTM B117-2018 testing for 5,000+ hours of continuous salt spray resistance, protecting against corrosion.

Impact & Vibration Resistant: Constructed from heavy-gauge aluminum with IK10-rated glass-free polycarbonate lenses and tested to ANSI C136.31 3G vibration standards for shipboard motion.

Weatherproof & Surge Protected: Rated IP66+ with IP68 airtight testing at 30KPa and built-in 10KA surge protection (20KA optional) to ensure protection from waves, spray, and unstable generator power.

EXTREME-LIFE & Performance

AFFO flanking lights deliver years of maintenance-free performance, even under extreme conditions, without sacrificing output or reliability.

EXTREME-LIFE Rating: Certified L70 @ 200,000 hours, providing long-lasting brightness with minimal degradation over time—ideal for continuous-use maritime operations.

Redundant Module Design: Features multiple LED drivers and independently wired modules, meaning if one module fails, others continue to function, eliminating full fixture shutdown.

High Lumen Output & Efficiency: With up to 160 LPW, AFFO produces over 300,000 lumens per unit, supported by open architecture and thermal management to ensure stable, efficient operation.

Field-Tested Across Oceans

AFFO flanking lights were deployed aboard a commercial fishing vessel traveling from Spain to Panama and into the Pacific Ocean. Throughout an 8-month transoceanic journey, the fixtures endured continuous salt spray, vibration, harsh weather, and daily use, performing flawlessly while a competitor’s fixture failed due to corrosion. This test confirms AFFO’s exceptional real-world reliability and performance in continuous marine operation.

AFFO flanking lights integrate high-output performance with engineering precision. Available in wattages from 10 watts to 2400 watts, these fixtures produce up to 300,000 lumens using advanced thermal management and a modular open-architecture design. Various optics options enable custom beam shaping, while robust construction ensures compliance with IP66, IP68 (airtight), IK10, ANSI 3G vibration, and ASTM B117-2018 salt spray standards. AFFO’s multiple-driver system and redundant LED module wiring provide fail-safe operation. Surge protection up to 10KA is built in, with 20KA available. Compatible with dimming and control protocols such as DALI, AFFO flanking lights are designed to adapt to mission-critical marine lighting needs. Each AFFO flanking light is backed by a 5-year warranty, providing peace of mind alongside superior performance.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting. With a focus on performance, quality, and reliability, Access Fixtures designs and manufactures high-performance LED lighting solutions that meet the toughest application demands. Visit www.AccessFixtures.com to learn more.

