OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The clock is ticking for the shotgun start of the Oshkosh Country Club's 5th Annual Golf Classic set for June 13 – a prestigious charitable event hosted by Oshkosh native T.J. Rodgers and featuring Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl OL Elgton Jenkins, who again this year will bring a group of Packer rookies.Funds raised support two charitable endeavors: Jenkins’ hometown Clarksdale High School Athletics and the Tiny House Village , founded by T.J. Rodgers and the Oshkosh Kids Foundation.The Tiny House Village has enjoyed the fundraising efforts of the annual Oshkosh Country Club Golf Classic now in its 5th year. In the last two years, between 100 and 150 children and adults have resided in the village before returning to the community.One family lived in a tent in an Oshkosh campground in February with a space heater as the only source of heat before learning of the Tiny House Village. Others came to the village after living with their children in their cars, or on friends’ sofas, unsure of what the next day would bring.These families, many of them single women with children, are among scores of people lacking stability and security who received a new chance at living with dignity – under a roof. Most “graduate” from the village to regain their independence with the help of on-site staff, counselling sessions, and classes to learn skills for decision-making and life, from money management to finding a job with a living wage.“These programs and the houses themselves are designed to be cost-effective and make a difference for those who are going through a rough patch” Rodgers said. “I am also overjoyed with the community support for these programs – beds, pillows, linens, and silverware – that just showed up.”Participants in the Golf Classic sponsorships will enjoy a day of competitive golf, engaging activities, and the unique opportunity to meet and interact with Rodgers, Jenkins, and other prominent sports figures. A shotgun start for golf begins at noon, followed by 4:30 p.m. cocktails, dinner, and awards. A range of sponsorships are available, including $1,000 for a foursome golf-and-dinner package, $2,500 for a Green-level sponsorship and $5,000 for a Gold-level sponsorship.About Oshkosh Kids Foundation: The Oshkosh Kids Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in Oshkosh through innovative programs and projects. The Tiny House Village is an innovative project designed and built by Rodgers, his wife Valeta, using much of their 208-person team in Oshkosh. It provides stable housing and essential support services to children and families in need, fostering a brighter future for the Oshkosh community.The village has a community center and 32 homes — the maximum possible on the site, which has easy access to public transportation. The first family moved into the village in February 2023. Each home is 392 square-feet, has vaulted ceilings, two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living room. The village works with a range of non-profit organizations to support and guide residents in transitioning to homes within the community. To learn more about how you can help, click Oshkosh Kids Foundation.About Clarksdale High School Athletics: Clarksdale High School Athletics is a cornerstone of the community. With a rich history and a commitment to excellence, the program provides opportunities for students to develop skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The athletics program is dedicated to fostering personal growth and bringing the community together through sporting events and competitions. Elgton Jenkins visits the camp every year to support the new group of students and deliver his annual fundraising check.About Oshkosh Country Club: Founded in 1899, the Oshkosh Country Club is a premier destination for golf enthusiasts who need to adapt a strategy to play through the course’s old-growth hardwood forests; and it is a hub for community events. It houses “TJ’s Highland Steakhouse,” a pleasant surprise for those who come for vacation to Oshkosh mistakenly believing their own big-city steakhouse is the best in Wisconsin,Illinois, or Minnesota.For sponsorship inquiries, contact:Oshkosh Country ClubDonny SellPhone: +1 (920) 231-1076 ext. 3dsell@oshkoshcountryclub.com

