Pine Hosting Launches Major Plugin Installer Overhaul and Tebex Integration

Update includes streamlined Minecraft plugin management, mod installer improvements, and server monetization tools.

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pine Hosting has rolled out a comprehensive update focused on improving server customization and performance across multiple platforms. Central to the release is a complete overhaul of the plugin installer system, including full support for Minecraft plugins with automatic version and platform detection. The updated installer now supports four major plugin repositories and offers an advanced mode for experienced users seeking more control.The plugin system has also been upgraded for other supported games. Users can now upload plugin files directly via the file manager or SFTP, with automatic detection powered by a continuously evolving plugin database. This enhancement makes it easier for server owners to integrate new features with fewer manual steps.Additionally, Pine Hosting has partnered with Tebex to offer built-in monetization support. Server owners can now access a “Monetize” option directly from the panel. Upon activation, users receive guidance on setting up a Tebex store, followed by automatic plugin installation and configuration. This integration aims to simplify the process of launching in-game stores and generating revenue.Beyond plugins and monetization, the upgrade includes backend improvements such as a reworked modpack and version installer for Minecraft. These changes reduce the chances of failed or stuck installations. The file archiving and unarchiving system has also been redesigned to handle large files more reliably, complete with progress indicators. Finally, updates to the Palworld configuration editor ensure compatibility with the latest game settings.These enhancements reflect Pine Hosting’s continued effort to streamline server management and provide advanced tools for gamers and administrators alike.About Pine Hosting:Pine Hosting was founded to simplify game server hosting for users of all experience levels. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers, knowledgeable support staff, and experienced developers, Pine Hosting stands out for its attention to detail and exceptional customer service. Thanks to its focus on reliability, performance, and feature-rich offerings, the company has quickly become a favorite among first-time server owners and established server networks alike. Pine Hosting provides clients with top-tier hosting solutions powered by high-performance hardware and premium network blends. The intuitive Pine Panel ensures a seamless hosting experience, making it the ideal choice for all hosting needs.

