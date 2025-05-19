Copper Owl Accounting & Tax Launches to Empower Businesses with Financial Clarity and A Personal Touch

Lauren Kovar, Managing Partner

Copper Owl Accounting & Tax launches to help businesses nationwide with expert, personalized financial services for clarity, compliance, and growth.

At Copper Owl, we’re not just recording transactions or balancing books—we’re building the financial foundation for smart, strategic business decisions,” — Lauren Kovar, Managing Partner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial expert and industry leader Lauren Kovar, CPA, CITP, CGMA, has officially launched Copper Owl Accounting & Tax, a firm dedicated to providing businesses with the essential financial operations and insights needed to drive growth, stability, and long-term success.Founded on the belief that business owners shouldn’t have to navigate financial complexities alone, Copper Owl delivers expert accounting, tax, bookkeeping, and payroll services designed to help clients streamline operations, maintain compliance, and focus on what truly matters—their business.“At Copper Owl, we’re not just recording transactions or balancing books—we’re building the financial foundation for smart, strategic business decisions,” said Lauren Kovar, Managing Partner. “We handle the critical financial functions that keep a business running smoothly, so owners and leaders can focus on the mission of their business.”With a client-first approach, Copper Owl partners with small and mid-sized businesses, family-owned enterprises, nonprofits, franchises, financial service professionals and professional athletes to build strong, tailored financial foundations that support their unique needs. The firm offers a full suite of services, including bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, and compliance support—all tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.“Business owners need more than just tax preparation; they need a financial team that understands their business inside and out,” added Kovar. “At Copper Owl, we cut through the clutter, providing the clarity and confidence.”Copper Owl Accounting & Tax is now accepting clients and looks forward to helping businesses thrive with confidence and clarity.To learn more about Copper Owl Accounting & Tax and its services, visit www.CopperOwl.us For media inquiries, please contact:Angie Shifflett+1 844 635 0307wisdom@copperowl.usAbout Copper Owl Accounting & TaxCopper Owl Accounting & Tax delivers expert bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, advisory, and compliance services to businesses nationwide. Founded by industry leader Lauren Kovar, the firm simplifies financial complexities, ensuring smooth operations so business owners can focus on growth, stability, and long-term success.With a client-first approach, Copper Owl partners with small and mid-sized businesses, family-owned enterprises, nonprofits, franchises, financial service professionals and professional athletes to build strong, tailored financial foundations that support their unique needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.