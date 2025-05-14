Seeds Here Now Launches AI Chatbot 'Beanie' To Revolutionize Cannabis Shopping Experience

Seeds Here Now

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeds Here Now , one of the leading online cannabis seed banks in North America, proudly announces the launch of its brand-new AI chatbot, Beanie. Designed to elevate the online shopping experience, Beanie offers personalized strain recommendations, expert grow advice, real-time customer support, and so much more—all with the click of a button.“We’re thrilled to introduce Beanie to our customers,” said James Bean, founder of Seeds Here Now. “This AI assistant is more than just a chatbot—it’s your virtual budtender, grow coach, and customer care agent rolled into one.”Beanie’s capabilities include tailored strain recommendations based on your desired effects, grow preferences, and experience level, expert cultivation tips for beginner to advanced growers, immediate answers to product and order questions, 24/7 customer support with lightning-fast response times, and insights into breeders, genetics, and seed types available on the site.Whether you're just getting started or you're a seasoned cultivator, Beanie is ready to assist you every step of the way, making your cannabis seed buying journey smarter and smoother than ever.To celebrate Beanie’s debut, Seeds Here Now is offering an exclusive 10% sitewide discount. Use promo code BEANIE10 at checkout to save on your favorite genetics. But hurry—the offer won’t last long!Discover the future of cannabis seed shopping today at www.SeedsHereNow.com

